This Tea Was Sold At Rs 1.15L Per Kg At An Auction

Lohia added that they had to sell the tea at a private auction because of a cap on the maximum selling price of tea being fixed at Rs one lakh per kg by the Tea Board India at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC). He claimed that it is the highest price fetched for tea at such auctions anywhere.

Lohia said that the sale was done with RK tea sales. The deal was one kg of special tea at this price. The Manohari tea is particularly known for its gold variety. It has been fetching high prices at the GTAC over the years and has set many records for the highest selling prices. In December 2021, Manohari Gold was sold for Rs 99,999 per kg through GTAC.