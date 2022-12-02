Pranay Pathole's Twitter Account Restored But Kanye West's Remains Suspended
Twitter suspended the account of Elon Musk's Indian friend Pranay Pathole, it also suspended Kanye West's Twitter account.
Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Thursday suspended the account of Pranay Pathole who is a Twitter friend of Elon Musk. Pathole is a 24-year-old IT professional from India who works as a software developer. Along with Pathole, Twitter also suspended the account of Kenye West for violating its policies. Pathole's account was also suspended for violating Twitter rules.
Elon Musk was notified of the same when a verified Twitter account that goes by the name Whole Mars Catalog tweeted, "With John and Pranay suspended I am now the king of Tesla Twitter. Everyone bend the knee." To this, Elon Musk tweeted, "Digging into this now."
In August 2022, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk met his Twitter friend Pranay Pathole from Pune at his Gigafactory in Texas. Pathole, who works as a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services, had then tweeted expressing his happiness to meet Musk in person.
While posting a picture of him with Musk, Pathole had tweeted, "It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions." However, Musk and Pathole have been friends since 2018 on Twitter. Pathole's Twitter profile is up and running again.
Elon Musk, on Friday said that Twitter will again lock rapper Kanye West, whose Twitter handle is Ye, for violating rules against incitement. West stirred up a controversy when he made an appearance in an American far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' 'Infowars' talk show in which he went on an anti-Semitic tirade.
When a Twitter follower asked him to "fix" West, Musk tweeted, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."