Petrol Diesel Price Today, November 30: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City
Find out the petrol and diesel prices in your city today (November 30, 2022).
Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in India by oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL). They compute the fuel prices based on the international crude and foreign exchange rates.
Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. November 30, as updated at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (November 30, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – Today, one litre of petrol in New Delhi will cost ₹96.72.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The price of one litre of petrol in Mumbai today is ₹106.31.
Petrol price in Bangalore – The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – Today, the petrol price in Chennai is ₹102.63 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – The price of one litre of petrol in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The price of one litre of petrol in Kolkata today is ₹106.03.
Petrol Price Today (November 30, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on November 30, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (November 30, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – Today, one litre of diesel in New Delhi will cost ₹89.62.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The price of one litre of diesel in Mumbai today is ₹94.27.
Diesel price in Bangalore – The diesel price in Bangalore today is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – Today, the diesel price in Chennai is ₹94.24 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – The price of one litre of diesel in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82.
Diesel price in Kolkata – The price of one litre of diesel in Kolkata today is ₹92.76.
Diesel Price Today (November 30, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Check the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on November 30, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying. BQ Prime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Buy at your own discretion.