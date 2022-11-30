Petrol Diesel Price Today, November 30: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in India by oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL). They compute the fuel prices based on the international crude and foreign exchange rates.

Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. November 30, as updated at 7:00 am.