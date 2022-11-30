ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Petrol Diesel Price Today, November 30: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Find out the petrol and diesel prices in your city today (November 30, 2022).
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source:&nbsp;engin akyurt on Unsplash</p></div>
Source: engin akyurt on Unsplash
ADVERTISEMENT

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in India by oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL). They compute the fuel prices based on the international crude and foreign exchange rates.

Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. November 30, as updated at 7:00 am.

Petrol Price Today (November 30, 2022) In Major Metro Cities

  • Petrol price in New Delhi – Today, one litre of petrol in New Delhi will cost ₹96.72.

  • Petrol price in Mumbai - The price of one litre of petrol in Mumbai today is ₹106.31. 

  • Petrol price in Bangalore – The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre. 

  • Petrol price in Chennai – Today, the petrol price in Chennai is ₹102.63 per litre. 

  • Petrol price in Hyderabad – The price of one litre of petrol in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66. 

  • Petrol price in Kolkata – The price of one litre of petrol in Kolkata today is ₹106.03.

Also Read: How Is Petrol Price Calculated In India? Factors That Determine Petrol Price

Petrol Price Today (November 30, 2022) In Other Indian Cities

Here are the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on November 30, 2022:

Diesel Price Today (November 30, 2022) In Major Metro Cities

  • Diesel price in New Delhi – Today, one litre of diesel in New Delhi will cost ₹89.62.

  • Diesel price in Mumbai - The price of one litre of diesel in Mumbai today is ₹94.27. 

  • Diesel price in Bangalore – The diesel price in Bangalore today is ₹87.89 per litre. 

  • Diesel price in Chennai – Today, the diesel price in Chennai is ₹94.24 per litre. 

  • Diesel price in Hyderabad – The price of one litre of diesel in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82. 

  • Diesel price in Kolkata – The price of one litre of diesel in Kolkata today is ₹92.76.

Diesel Price Today (November 30, 2022) In Other Indian Cities

Check the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on November 30, 2022:

Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying. BQ Prime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Buy at your own discretion.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Trending News On BQ Prime

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)

A
Aishwarya Rajgopal
Aishwarya Rajgopal is a management graduate and a professional content writer. She has a demonstrated history of working in the fi... more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT