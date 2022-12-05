Petrol Diesel Price Today In Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Etc. On December 5, 2022
Fuel prices in the country continue to remain stable. Check your city's petrol and diesel prices today, December 5, 2022.
As per the latest data released by the Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs), the petrol and diesel prices in the country continue to remain stable today, December 5, 2022. These OMCs, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), release the daily fuel price update at 6:00 am every day.
Let’s look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 5, as updated at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (December 5, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – Today, one litre of petrol in New Delhi will cost ₹96.72.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The price of petrol in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – Today, the petrol price in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – Today, one litre of petrol in Chennai will cost ₹102.63.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – The price of petrol in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – Today, the petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre.
Before we move on to look at the petrol prices in some other cities
Petrol Price Today (December 5, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Check the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on December 5, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (December 5, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – Today, one litre of diesel in New Delhi will cost ₹89.62.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The price of diesel in Mumbai today is ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – Today, the diesel price in Bangalore is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – Today, one litre of diesel in Chennai will cost ₹94.24.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – The price of diesel in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – Today, the diesel price in Kolkata today is ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (December 5, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on December 5, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying. BQ Prime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Buy at your own discretion.