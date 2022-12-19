Petrol Diesel Price Today In Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Etc. On December 19, 2022
The petrol and diesel prices in most Indian cities continue to remain steady today, December 19, 2022.
The Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. announce the updated petrol and diesel prices in India every morning at 6:00 am. They compute these prices after considering various factors like international brent crude rates, foreign exchange rates, etc.
Let us check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 19, as recorded at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (December 19, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – Today, the price of petrol in New Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The price of petrol in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – Today, the petrol price in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – The petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – Today, the price of petrol in Kolkata is ₹106.03 per litre.
Petrol Price Today (December 19, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Check the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on December 19, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (December 19, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – Today, the price of diesel in New Delhi is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The price of diesel in Mumbai today is ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – Today, the diesel price in Bangalore is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – The diesel price in Chennai today is ₹94.24 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – The diesel price in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – Today, the price of diesel in Kolkata is ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (December 19, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on December 19, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are advised to check the current rate before buying.