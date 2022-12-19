Petrol Diesel Price Today In Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Etc. On December 19, 2022

The Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. announce the updated petrol and diesel prices in India every morning at 6:00 am. They compute these prices after considering various factors like international brent crude rates, foreign exchange rates, etc.

Learn how petrol prices are calculated in India .

Let us check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 19, as recorded at 7:00 am.