Petrol Diesel Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Etc. On December 16, 2022
Fuel prices in India continue to remain steady. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today, December 16, 2022.
The Indian OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. have released the revised petrol and diesel prices for Indian cities today, December 16, 2022. The OMCs revise these fuel prices every day at 6:00 am after considering the international benchmark crude rates and the foreign exchange rates.
Let us take a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 16, as recorded at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (December 16, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – Today, the price of petrol in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – Today, the price of petrol in Chennai is ₹102.73 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – The price of petrol in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre.
Petrol Price Today (December 16, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Check the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on December 16, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (December 16, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – The diesel price in New Delhi today is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The diesel price in Mumbai today is ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – Today, the price of diesel in Bangalore is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – Today, the price of diesel in Chennai is ₹94.33 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – The price of diesel in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – The diesel price in Kolkata today is ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (December 16, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on December 16, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are advised to check the current rate before buying.