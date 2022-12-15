Petrol Diesel Price Today In New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Etc. On December 15, 2022
Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain stable in most Indian cities. Check the fuel prices in your city today.
The Indian oil marketing companies have announced the updated petrol and diesel prices in Indian cities today, December 15, 2022. These fuel prices are revised every morning at 6:00 am based on the international benchmark crude rates and the foreign exchange rates.
Let us take a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 15, as recorded at 8:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (December 15, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – Today, the petrol price in New Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The price of petrol in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – The price of petrol in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – Today, the petrol price in Chennai is ₹102.73 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – The petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The price of petrol in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre.
Petrol Price Today (December 15, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Check the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on December 15, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (December 15, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – Today, the diesel price in New Delhi is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The price of diesel in Mumbai today is ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – The price of diesel in Bangalore today is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – Today, the diesel price in Chennai is ₹94.33 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – The diesel price in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – The price of diesel in Kolkata today is ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (December 15, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on December 15, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are advised to check the current rate before buying.