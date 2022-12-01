Petrol Diesel Price Today, December 1, 2022: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai
Fuel prices continue to remain steady in most Indian cities. Find out the petrol and diesel prices in your city today.
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) have announced the latest petrol and diesel prices today. OMCs have kept fuel prices steady for over 190 days.
Take a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 1, as updated at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (December 1, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – The price of one litre of petrol in New Delhi today is ₹96.72.
Petrol price in Mumbai - Today, one litre of petrol in Mumbai will cost ₹106.31.
Petrol price in Bangalore – Today, the price of petrol in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – Today, one litre of petrol in Hyderabad will cost ₹109.66.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03.
Petrol Price Today (December 1, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on December 1, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (December 1, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – The price of one litre of diesel in New Delhi today is ₹89.62.
Diesel price in Mumbai - Today, one litre of diesel in Mumbai will cost ₹94.27.
Diesel price in Bangalore – Today, the price of diesel in Bangalore is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – The diesel price in Chennai today is ₹94.24 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – Today, one litre of diesel in Hyderabad will cost ₹97.82.
Diesel price in Kolkata – The diesel price in Kolkata today is ₹92.76.
Diesel Price Today (December 1, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Check the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on December 1, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying. BQ Prime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Buy at your own discretion.