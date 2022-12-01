Petrol Diesel Price Today, December 1, 2022: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) have announced the latest petrol and diesel prices today. OMCs have kept fuel prices steady for over 190 days.

Take a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 1, as updated at 7:00 am.