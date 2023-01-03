Petrol Diesel Price In New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Etc. On On January 3, 2023
Petrol and diesel prices remain stable in most parts of the country. Check the fuel prices in your city today, January 3, 2023.
The fuel prices continue to remain stable in most Indian cities. OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), compute and release the daily petrol price and diesel price every morning at 6:00 am.
Let’s take a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. January 3, as recorded at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (January 3, 2023) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – Today, the petrol price in New Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – The petrol price today in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – The petrol price today in Chennai is ₹102.63 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – Today, the petrol price in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre.
Petrol Price Today (January 3, 2023) In Other Indian Cities
Check the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on January 3, 2023:
Diesel Price Today (January 3, 2023) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – Today, the diesel price in New Delhi is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The diesel price in Mumbai today is ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – The diesel price today in Bangalore is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – The diesel price today in Chennai is ₹94.24 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – Today, the diesel price in Hyderabad is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – The diesel price in Kolkata today is ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (January 3, 2023) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on January 3, 2023:
Disclaimer: The above-mentioned petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are advised to check the current rate before buying.