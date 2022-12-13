Petrol Diesel Price In Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Cities On December 13, 2022

The petrol and diesel prices remain stable today, December 13, 2022. The last country-wide change in the fuel prices was in the month of May this year when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and by ₹6 per litre on diesel.

Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 13, 2022, as recorded at 7:00 am.