Petrol Diesel Price In Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Cities On December 13, 2022
Petrol and diesel prices in India continue to remain stable. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today.
The petrol and diesel prices remain stable today, December 13, 2022. The last country-wide change in the fuel prices was in the month of May this year when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and by ₹6 per litre on diesel.
Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 13, 2022, as recorded at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (December 13, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The petrol price in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre today.
Petrol price in Bangalore – Today, the petrol price in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – The petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – Today, the petrol price in Kolkata is ₹106.03 per litre.
Before we check the petrol prices in other Indian cities, know .
Petrol Price Today (December 13, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Take a look at the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on December 13, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (December 13, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – The diesel price in New Delhi today is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The diesel price in Mumbai is ₹94.27 per litre today.
Diesel price in Bangalore – Today, the diesel price in Bangalore is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – The diesel price in Chennai today is ₹94.24 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – The diesel price in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – Today, the diesel price in Kolkata is ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (December 13, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Check the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on December 13, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are advised to check the current rate before buying.