Petrol And Diesel Price Today (January 9, 2023) In Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Chennai, Etc.

The fuel prices in India have not seen a major movement in the last few months. As per the petrol and diesel prices released by the Indian OMCs (oil marketing companies) today i.e January 9, 2023, the cost of one litre of petrol in the national capital today is ₹96.72 and that of one litre of diesel is ₹89.62.

Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. January 9, as updated at 7:00 am.