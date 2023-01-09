Petrol And Diesel Price Today (January 9, 2023) In Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Chennai, Etc.
Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today i.e. January 9, 2023, before you head to refuel your vehicle.
The fuel prices in India have not seen a major movement in the last few months. As per the petrol and diesel prices released by the Indian OMCs (oil marketing companies) today i.e January 9, 2023, the cost of one litre of petrol in the national capital today is ₹96.72 and that of one litre of diesel is ₹89.62.
Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. January 9, as updated at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (January 9, 2023) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in Mumbai - Today, the price of petrol in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – The petrol price in Bangalore today stands at ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – The price of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – Today, the petrol price in Hyderabad stands at ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The price of petrol in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre.
Petrol price in New Delhi – The price of petrol in New Delhi today stands at ₹96.72 per litre.
Learn .
Petrol Price Today (January 9, 2023) In Other Indian Cities
The petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on January 9, 2023 are listed below.
Diesel Price Today (January 9, 2023) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in Mumbai - Today, the diesel price in Mumbai stands at ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – The diesel price in Bangalore today is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – Today, the price of diesel in Chennai is ₹94.24 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – Today, the diesel price in Hyderabad is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – The price of diesel in Kolkata today stands at ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel price in New Delhi – The price of diesel in New Delhi today is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (January 9, 2023) In Other Indian Cities
Take a look at the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on January 9, 2023.
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.