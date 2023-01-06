Petrol And Diesel Price Today (January 6, 2023) In Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Etc.
Find out the petrol and diesel prices in your city today (January 6, 2023) before you refuel your vehicle at the fuel station.
The oil marketing companies in India revise the petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. They compute the fuel prices based on the international crude rates and the foreign exchange rates. Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. January 6, as updated at 8:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (January 6, 2023) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – Today, one litre of petrol in New Delhi will cost ₹96.72.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The price of one litre of petrol in Mumbai today is ₹106.31.
Petrol price in Bangalore – The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – Today, the petrol price in Chennai is ₹102.63 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – The price of one litre of petrol in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The price of one litre of petrol in Kolkata today is ₹106.03.
Learn .
Petrol Price Today (January 6, 2023) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on January 6, 2023:
Diesel Price Today (January 6, 2023) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – Today, one litre of diesel in New Delhi will cost ₹89.62.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The price of one litre of diesel in Mumbai today is ₹94.27.
Diesel price in Bangalore – The diesel price in Bangalore today is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – Today, the diesel price in Chennai is ₹94.24 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – The price of one litre of diesel in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82.
Diesel price in Kolkata – The price of one litre of diesel in Kolkata today is ₹92.76.
Diesel Price Today (January 6, 2023) In Other Indian Cities
Check the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on January 6, 2023:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying. BQ Prime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Buy at your own discretion.