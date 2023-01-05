Petrol And Diesel Price Today In Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Chennai, Etc. On January 5, 2023
Fuel prices in India continue to remain steady. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today, January 5, 2023.
The fuel prices in India continue to remain steady today, January 5, 2023. The Indian oil marketing companies have released the revised petrol and diesel prices for the day based on the foreign exchange rates and the international benchmark crude rates.
Let us take a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. January 5, as recorded at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (January 5, 2023) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – Today, the price of petrol in New Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – Today, the price of petrol in Chennai is ₹102.63 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – The price of petrol in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre.
Petrol Price Today (January 5, 2023) In Other Indian Cities
Check the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on January 5, 2023:
Diesel Price Today (January 5, 2023) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – Today, the price of diesel in New Delhi is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The diesel price in Mumbai today is ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – The diesel price in Bangalore today is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – Today, the price of diesel in Chennai is ₹94.24 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – The price of diesel in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – The diesel price in Kolkata today is ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (January 5, 2023) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on January 5, 2023:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are advised to check the current rate before buying.