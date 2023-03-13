Oscars 2023: How And Where To Watch All The Award-winning Films Online
From Everything Everywhere All At Once to The Elephant Whisperers, here's how you can watch award-winning films from Oscar 2023.
The 95th Academy Awards, honouring films released in 2022, was held on March 13, 2023 at 5:30 am IST. Several cinematic wonders earned their rightful place in the Academy Awards by winning across categories. Oscars 2023 concluded with films like ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, and ‘The Whale’ bagging the most wins.
Here's a look at all the Oscar 2023 winners while figuring out how and where to watch these award-winning films.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The biggest winner of the Academy Awards 2023, Everything Everywhere All At Once, won 7 out of their 11 nominations. The film is a Chinese immigrant’s epic adventure who is compelled to hop through the multiverse to save the world. The film won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
All Quiet On The Western Front
This cinematic adaptation of the 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, won 4 out of 9 nominations making it the second-highest award-winning movie at the Oscars 2023. All Quiet On The Western Front concerns a young German who realises the inhumane realities of World War One. The film won Best International Feature, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Whale
With 2 awards in the kitty, The Whale is the third highest award winner at Oscar Awards 2023. The film narrates the story of an extremely obese professor attempting a last try at redemption while trying to reconcile with his teenage daughter. It won Best Actor for Brendan Fraser along with a Best Make-up And Hairstyling award.
Where to watch: Not available on OTT
The Elephant Whisperers
Narrating the story of Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India turn parents for an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu in The Elephant Whisperers. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, this film won the Best Documentary Short Film, showcasing the unbreakable bond between the couple and their baby elephant.
Where to watch: Netflix
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio won the Best Animated Feature award at Oscar Awards 2023. Set in fascist Italy, it narrates the story of a carpenter who brings a wooden boy to life only to find that young Pinocchio's nose grows whenever he lies.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
Winning the Best Animated Short Film, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse is an animated adaptation of Charlie Mackesy's heartwarming and best-selling illustrated story tells the tale of four unusual friends - a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse, who talk about life as they look for a home.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
An Irish Goodbye
Awarded as the Best Live-action Short Film at the 2023 Academy Awards, An Irish Goodbye film follows the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan who meet owing to their mother’s untimely death.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
RRR
After Golden Globes, RRR scored another win as the Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu". This historical fantasy film narrates a fictional story between two real-life Indian revolutionaries from the British era in India.
Where to watch: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5
Avatar: The Way of Water
Another adventure revolving around the Na'vi people living on the planet Pandora, Avatar: The Way of Water, won the Best Visual Effects award for their impeccable work with the creative visuals. Witness Jake fight an impossible war to try and save his family.
Where to watch: Not available on OTT
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
After King T'Challa's death, watch Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje team up for a fight to protect their kingdom. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won the Best Costume Design of all the amazing styling done for each character.
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar, or can be bought from on-demand stores such as Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies
Top Gun: Maverick
Following 30 years of service, Maverick trains a group of elite, Top Gun graduates for a high-profile mission. Top Gun: Maverick has bagged an award for Best Sound in the Academy Awards 2023.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, or can be bought from on-demand stores such as Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies
Two other Oscars 2023 winners, Navalny and Women Talking have won the award for Best Documentary Feature and Best Adapted Screenplay respectively. Although these movies aren’t available to stream in India at the moment, they’re slated to have an OTT release in India soon.