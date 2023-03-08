Oscars 2023: Date, Time, How To Watch Oscars Live, Host, Presenters & Performers - 95th Academy Awards
Everything you need to know about the Oscars 2023, including the date, venue, performers, and how you can watch it live in India.
Everyone around the world is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, which is set to take place on March 12, 2023. Here is everything you need to know about the Oscars 2023, including the date, venue, performers, and how you can catch the awards ceremony live in India.
Where Will The 95th Academy Awards Take Place?
The 2023 Oscars will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre, which is a live-performance auditorium in the Ovation Hollywood shopping mall and entertainment complex in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles (LA).
When Are The 95th Academy Awards?
The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The award ceremony is set to begin at 5:30 AM IST (13th March)
How To Watch Oscars 2023 Live In India?
In India, the 95th Academy Awards can be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. Live streaming will commence from 5:30 AM IST on 13th March
Who Will Host The Oscars 2023?
Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2019, will be back to take up the position for Oscars 2023.
Who Will Be Presenting At The 2023 Oscars?
The Academy announced the first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars on March 2, 2023. This list included Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, and Donnie Yen.
The second slate of presenters was revealed on March 7, 2023, which included Halley Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, and Sigourney Weaver.
Who Will Perform At The 95th Oscars?
The Academy has listed a full slate of musical performances for the Oscars 2023. Rihanna will be performing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, , and Lady Gaga is expected to perform “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick during the show. The “In Memoriam” performance will be delivered by Lenny Kravitz.