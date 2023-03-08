No IPL, No F1, And Now No HBO, Disney+ Hotstar To Stop Streaming HBO Shows From March 31

Owing to this move, the streaming service in India will no longer have access to HBO originals shows such as The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, Perry Mason, House of Dragons, The White Lotus, Big Little Lies, Curb Your Enthusiasm and many others. As a result, Hotstar is likely to be affected by the loss of HBO's premium offerings because it built its South Asian client base on the foundation of cricket as well as the international content.

Recently, the IPL and F1 streaming rights in the nation were also taken away from the massive on-demand video streaming company owned by Disney. Hotstar lost to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance when it came to IPL media rights whereas Formula 1’s OTT Platform F1 TV took over streaming right for F1 from Disney+Hotstar. Additionally, in the past two years, Disney has undertaken broader adjustments within the firm and dramatically reduced the spendings on Hotstar. This included not renewing the rights for Formula One as well.