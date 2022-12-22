National Mathematics Day: Srinivasa Ramanujan’s Contribution to Mathematics

Mathematics is an important subject in the lives of many people around the world. Mathematics is not just a set of numbers and formulas; it's also an important language for explaining some of the most beautiful natural processes. However, it's often thought of only as a subject that is difficult, rather than something beautiful and mysterious. That’s why National Mathematics Day celebrates this beauty and wonder by celebrating the contributions of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22nd December to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, born on 22 December 1887.

In 2012, it was first celebrated by the Government of India as a part of its year-long centenary celebration of Ramanujan's birth anniversary.

If you’re a math enthusiast or are looking to become one, this day is perfect for you. Let’s move ahead and put some light on some amazing and unknown things about this day.