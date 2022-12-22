National Mathematics Day: Srinivasa Ramanujan’s Contribution to Mathematics
National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22nd December to commemorate the birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan
National Mathematics Day: Why Do We Celebrate
Mathematics is an important subject in the lives of many people around the world. Mathematics is not just a set of numbers and formulas; it's also an important language for explaining some of the most beautiful natural processes. However, it's often thought of only as a subject that is difficult, rather than something beautiful and mysterious. That’s why National Mathematics Day celebrates this beauty and wonder by celebrating the contributions of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22nd December to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, born on 22 December 1887.
In 2012, it was first celebrated by the Government of India as a part of its year-long centenary celebration of Ramanujan's birth anniversary.
If you’re a math enthusiast or are looking to become one, this day is perfect for you. Let’s move ahead and put some light on some amazing and unknown things about this day.
National Mathematics Day
The National Mathematics day marks raising awareness about legend Srinivasa Ramanujan’s golden achievements. Ramanujan is considered to be one of the greatest mathematicians of all time. His work on infinite series and continued fractions are still relevant to this day.
Ramanujan was born in a poor in Tamil Nadu. He was interested in maths from a very young age and by only 15, he obtained a copy of Elementary Results in Pure and Applied Mathematics by George Shoobridge Carr's Synopsis. Later in his life, he received a prestigious fellowship from Trinity College in Cambridge. He was elected as of the members of the London Mathematical Society. Ramanujan is known as ‘the man who knew infinity”.
Here are some of Srinivasa Ramanujan's biggest contributions to Mathematics.
Srinivasa Ramanujan’s Contribution to Mathematics
1) Srinivasa Ramanujan found the theory of numbers and mathematical functions.
2) Srinivasa Ramanujan theorised on divergent series, hypergeometric series, elliptic integrals, the Riemann series, and the functional equations of the zeta functions.
3) Srinivasa Ramanujan's papers were published in the Journal of the Indian Mathematical Society in 1911.
4) Also, do you know that number 1729 is known as the Hardy-Ramanujan number? That’s true.
National Mathematics Day: Significance
National Mathematics Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of mathematics. It is celebrated to encourage people from all walks of life, including policymakers, teachers and parents that mathematics is a better way to improve well-being in society. The government introduced the day to spread awareness about mathematics among people across India and make them realise its importance in everyday life as well as in various fields such as science, engineering and technology etc.
Moreover, the government takes several initiatives to enthuse, teach, and motivate everyone in the country to develop a passion and positive attitude towards mathematics. The Indian government also provides free training to various students and maths professionals.
Also, in respect of Ramanujan and to motivate people, various schools, universities and educational institutions host olympiads and events. The National Academy of Science India (NASI) also conducts workshops to celebrate the day.
In conclusion, Maths is a language that helps us understand the world around us. It's an easy way to explain many natural processes, some of which are very complex and difficult for us to understand without using numbers and formulas.
