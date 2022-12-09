Myntra EORS 2022: End Of Reason Sale All Set To Cater To 5 Million Customers By Offering Up To 50% To 90% Off
The latest edition of the Myntra EORS will be held between December 10, 2022, to December 16, 2022. Here is all you need to know.
Flipkart-owned fashion e-tailer Myntra is all set to cater to approximately 5 million unique customers during its End of Reason Sale (EORS) 2022. The latest edition of the EORS will be held between December 10, 2022, to December 16, 2022.
This Myntra EORS 2022 is said to be bigger, with a 70% higher style count than the previous winter edition of the sale. The sale will have over 1.7 million styles on offer across more than 6,000 popular domestic and international brands like H&M, HRX, Libas, Biba, etc.
Talking about the Myntra EORS 2022, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer at Myntra said “We are looking forward to catering to the millions of shoppers that wait with bated breath for the EORS.” She added that the EORS sale gives Myntra multiple opportunities to empower its partners across the fashion ecosystem. These partners include small and medium-scale brands, Kirana store partners, and supply chain partners.
The 17th edition of the Myntra End Of Reason Sale is expected to deliver 8 million orders with assistance from Myntra's Kirana store model. This model provides critical support in the order delivery process during the sale event. During the sale, over 16,000 Kirana store partners and franchises will cater to various locations across the country, supporting 80% of the deliveries.
Watch: A Sneak Peek Into Myntra's Largest Flagship Event - End Of Reason Sale
Myntra users who are a part of Myntra’s loyalty initiative, the Insider program, will have early access to the EORS sale from December 9, 2022. The top spender during early access and 3 top spenders during the EORS sale will be handpicked by Myntra to win an assured holiday to Dubai from Cleartrip. During the sale, shoppers can claim up to 50% to 90% off on various brands across the platform.
Check All the Offers here - https://www.myntra.com/end-of-reason-sale