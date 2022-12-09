Myntra EORS 2022: End Of Reason Sale All Set To Cater To 5 Million Customers By Offering Up To 50% To 90% Off

Flipkart-owned fashion e-tailer Myntra is all set to cater to approximately 5 million unique customers during its End of Reason Sale (EORS) 2022. The latest edition of the EORS will be held between December 10, 2022, to December 16, 2022.

This Myntra EORS 2022 is said to be bigger, with a 70% higher style count than the previous winter edition of the sale. The sale will have over 1.7 million styles on offer across more than 6,000 popular domestic and international brands like H&M, HRX, Libas, Biba, etc.

Talking about the Myntra EORS 2022, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer at Myntra said “We are looking forward to catering to the millions of shoppers that wait with bated breath for the EORS.” She added that the EORS sale gives Myntra multiple opportunities to empower its partners across the fashion ecosystem. These partners include small and medium-scale brands, Kirana store partners, and supply chain partners.