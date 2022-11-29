MIUI 14 and Xiaomi 13 Series Set To Launch On December 1; Check Features
Xiaomi has finally revealed the launch dates for MIUI 14 as well as the latest generation of Xiaomi phones, the series 13
After months of anticipation by fans, Xiaomi has officially announced the dates on which they will be launching the MIUI 14 operating system as well as the next series of their flagship phones - the Xiaomi 13. Both the MIUI 14 as well the flagship Xiaomi 13 smartphone are set to be launched on December 1, 2022, at exactly 4.30 PM IST. The company is also set to unveil the Xiaomi Buds 4, their truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Read on to know the features of the upcoming MIUI 14 and the Xiaomi 13 smartphone.
MIUI 14 OS Features
MIUI is the custom-made in-house operating system that is built by Xiaomi for their own android based smartphone devices. Over the years, Xiaomi has been upgrading and providing new releases of the MIUI OS. As of right now, the upcoming MIUI 14 which is set for launch on December 1 is the company’s latest in-house operating system for Xiaomi phones. While Xiaomi has not yet revealed the exact features that are going to be included in the MIUI 14, it is expected that the new-gen OS will come with a host of upgrades over older generations.
The company has hinted that the new MIUI 14 will be a much lighter OS than all the previous iterations of this software and that it will offer a much smoother, faster and streamlined experience to the end users. Moreover, Xiaomi has also implied that the MIUI will contain a lower amount of bloatware and minimise or even remove ads from the OS to improve speed and efficiency. The new MIUI 14 OS is also expected to bring in better customisation options for the home screen. The company has revealed that all Xiaomi smartphones that are currently running the MIUI 13 OS will be eligible for an upgrade to the latest MIUI 14 update.
Xiaomi 13 Series: A New Generation Flagship
As per many tech blogs, Xiaomi could be launching two smartphones under the new series 13; the regular Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both of these smartphones are expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors as well as 12 GB of RAM. The Xiaomi 13 is expected to be launched with a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen, whereas the Xiaomi 13 Pro might come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2k resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The new series 13 smartphones will reportedly support fast charging of up to 120W with a battery capacity of 4800mAh and come with a Sony 50MP IMX 800 main camera. Moreover, apart from the primary rear camera, the device is also expected to contain a wide-angle camera and a telephoto lens. As for the front camera, it is expected the smartphone will be equipped with a 32MP sensor.