MIUI 14 and Xiaomi 13 Series Set To Launch On December 1; Check Features

MIUI is the custom-made in-house operating system that is built by Xiaomi for their own android based smartphone devices. Over the years, Xiaomi has been upgrading and providing new releases of the MIUI OS. As of right now, the upcoming MIUI 14 which is set for launch on December 1 is the company’s latest in-house operating system for Xiaomi phones. While Xiaomi has not yet revealed the exact features that are going to be included in the MIUI 14, it is expected that the new-gen OS will come with a host of upgrades over older generations.

The company has hinted that the new MIUI 14 will be a much lighter OS than all the previous iterations of this software and that it will offer a much smoother, faster and streamlined experience to the end users. Moreover, Xiaomi has also implied that the MIUI will contain a lower amount of bloatware and minimise or even remove ads from the OS to improve speed and efficiency. The new MIUI 14 OS is also expected to bring in better customisation options for the home screen. The company has revealed that all Xiaomi smartphones that are currently running the MIUI 13 OS will be eligible for an upgrade to the latest MIUI 14 update.