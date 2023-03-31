Here's The List Of HBO Shows That Will Be Unavailable On Disney+ Hotstar After March 31

BQPrimeTrendingHere's The List Of HBO Shows That Will Be Unavailable On Disney+ Hotstar After March 31
As the deal with Disney+ Hotstar ends, HBO has not officially announced how its content will be available in India.
31 Mar 2023, 11:39 AM IST
In a disappointing development for users who consume HBO content in India, Disney+ Hotstar will no longer be showing HBO shows, starting April 1. This comes as a part of Disney's plan of saving $5.5 billion in costs, including 7,000 job cuts.

The streaming platform has confirmed the same in a Twitter post. “Starting March 31, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV shows and movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events,” the tweet read.

List of HBO Content Leaving Disney+ Hotstar

Many popular HBO shows such as Succession, The Last of US, Chernobyl, Game of Thrones among others will not stream on the OTT platform. Following is the list of HBO content what will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar:

  • The Last of US

  • House of the Dragon

  • The Time Traveler's Wife

  • The Baby

  • Scenes from a Marraige

  • The White Lotus

  • Industry

  • The Outsider

  • His Dark Materials

  • Mrs. Fletcher

  • Euphoria

  • Game of Thrones

  • Chernobyl

  • Silicon Valley

  • True Detective

  • Sex and the City

  • Westworld

  • Warrior

  • Gentleman Jack

  • Ballers

  • Succession

  • Girls

  • The Sopranos

  • The Pacific

  • True Blood

  • Rome

  • Hung

  • The Wire

  • House of Saddam

  • Tell Me You Love Me

  • Banshee

Where can Indian users watch HBO content? 

Disney+ Hotstar will lose many subscribers in India because of this move. The platform also lost Indian Premier League (IPL) rights last year. However, HBO has not officially announced how its content will be available in India. One possibility in the future is the launch of HBO max and the other is HBO signing a deal with another streaming platform with a user base in India.

