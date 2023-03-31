Here's The List Of HBO Shows That Will Be Unavailable On Disney+ Hotstar After March 31

In a disappointing development for users who consume HBO content in India, Disney+ Hotstar will no longer be showing HBO shows, starting April 1. This comes as a part of Disney's plan of saving $5.5 billion in costs, including 7,000 job cuts.

The streaming platform has confirmed the same in a Twitter post. “Starting March 31, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV shows and movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events,” the tweet read.