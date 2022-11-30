KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification Released For Various Posts, Here's How To Apply
KVS recruitment drive for the year 2022 has been released for different posts. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply.
The notification for KVS Recruitment 2022 for various positions, including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT, and others, has been made public by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Candidates who are interested and qualified can apply for a variety of teaching and non-teaching positions via the KVS's official website, which is kvsangathan.nic.in.
KVS Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
The selection of candidates will involve a computer-based test, a skill test (if needed), and a round of interview. After that, the chosen candidates will have a medical checkup and document verification. If the candidates are chosen, their initial posting will be anywhere in India.
KVS Recruitment 2022: How To Apply?
To apply for a range of teaching and non-teaching positions at KVS, check out the steps below:
Step 1: Go to KVS’s official website at kvsangathan.nic.in
Step 2: Select on the KVS teaching recruiting link on the homepage
Step 3: Register and create your login credentials in the newly opened tab
Step 4: Browse through the KVS recruitment website to apply for the desired position
Step 5: Submit the required information and files
Step 7: Take a printout for reference in the future.
Note: Candidates are urged to visit the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan's official website for additional information.
KVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
The KVS is running a recruitment drive to fill 13404 vacant teaching positions, including Primary Graduate Teachers (PGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), PRT Music, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal. Librarian, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Finance Officer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Hindi Translator, and Grade-II Stenographer are among the non-teaching positions.
Different exams are held by KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan) to hire teachers for the positions of trained graduate teacher, post-graduate teacher and primary teacher. The Government of India's Ministry of Education oversees this independent organisation.
Regarding the selection of teaching and non-teaching staff for all the schools under their jurisdiction, the authorities in this place determine KVS eligibility, exam dates, patterns, etc. According to the qualifications, this is a crucial first exam for choosing between several positions in various institutions.
Additionally, hundreds of people who are qualified to work as KVS personnel, non-teaching staff, or school teachers are recruited each year through this exam. However, it is a must that interested applicants must meet the KVS exam eligibility requirements in order to appear in this exam.