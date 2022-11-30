KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification Released For Various Posts, Here's How To Apply

To apply for a range of teaching and non-teaching positions at KVS, check out the steps below:

Step 1: Go to KVS’s official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Select on the KVS teaching recruiting link on the homepage

Step 3: Register and create your login credentials in the newly opened tab

Step 4: Browse through the KVS recruitment website to apply for the desired position

Step 5: Submit the required information and files

Step 7: Take a printout for reference in the future.

Note: Candidates are urged to visit the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan's official website for additional information.