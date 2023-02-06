JEE Mains Result 2023 Out Soon; Here's How To Check Your Result Online

The NTA, or National Testing Agency is likely to announce the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2023 anytime soon. Once released, those who appeared for the exam will be able to view and download their JEE Main Session 1 Result 2023 on the official NTA JEE websites at jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 1 exam was conducted by the NTA between January 24 to February 01, 2023. As per the official data, more than 9 Lakh candidates registered for the exam, of which 2.5 Lakh applicants were female candidates and more than 6 Lakh applicants were male candidates. Out of the 9 Lakh applicants, 8.6 Lakh registered for Paper 1- BE, BTech, while 0.46 Lakh candidates registered for Paper 2- B.Arch and B.Planning.

A total of 8.22 Lakh candidates appeared for Paper 1, which is 95.79% attendance. As per the NTA, this is the highest attendance for JEE Main Paper 1 since they began conducting the exams.

On Friday, February 03, 2023, the NAT released the provisional JEE Main Answer Key - 2023. Candidates were given time till February 05, 2023, to raise objections against the answer key, if any. On February 03, the NTA also reopened the application correction window for candidates who wished to edit or modify their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1.