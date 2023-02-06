JEE Mains Result 2023 Out Soon; Here's How To Check Your Result Online
Learn the steps to check your JEE Main Session 1 Result 2023 online.
The NTA, or National Testing Agency is likely to announce the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2023 anytime soon. Once released, those who appeared for the exam will be able to view and download their JEE Main Session 1 Result 2023 on the official NTA JEE websites at jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
The JEE Main Session 1 exam was conducted by the NTA between January 24 to February 01, 2023. As per the official data, more than 9 Lakh candidates registered for the exam, of which 2.5 Lakh applicants were female candidates and more than 6 Lakh applicants were male candidates. Out of the 9 Lakh applicants, 8.6 Lakh registered for Paper 1- BE, BTech, while 0.46 Lakh candidates registered for Paper 2- B.Arch and B.Planning.
A total of 8.22 Lakh candidates appeared for Paper 1, which is 95.79% attendance. As per the NTA, this is the highest attendance for JEE Main Paper 1 since they began conducting the exams.
On Friday, February 03, 2023, the NAT released the provisional JEE Main Answer Key - 2023. Candidates were given time till February 05, 2023, to raise objections against the answer key, if any. On February 03, the NTA also reopened the application correction window for candidates who wished to edit or modify their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1.
How To Check JEE Main Session 1 Result 2023 Online?
Once the NTA announces the JEE Main Result 2023, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to view and download their results online:
Visit the official NTA JEE websites at jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
Click on the JEE Main Result 2023 link on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new page. Here, log in using your JEE application number and your date of birth.
Your JEE Main 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result for future reference.
For more information on the JEE Main Result 2023, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
