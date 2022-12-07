IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars 2022: Dhanush Tops The List, Alia Bhatt Bags 2nd Position; See Full List
Stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ram Charan Teja, and several others make it to the IMDb list.
It’s almost the end of 2022. That means, it’s time to look back at the year that went by. While numerous netizens were busy sharing their Spotify Wrapped playlists, IMDb released their much-awaited list of the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022.
IMDb regularly updates its list of most popular movies, most popular stars, highest-paid actors and more. Along the same lines, IMDb on Wednesday, i.e. November 7, 2022, released the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022.
This list is comprised of Indian movie stars who have consistently been ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout the year 2022. These rankings are decided based on the actual page views a particular star gets on the IMDb platform.
In the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 list, Dhanush took the first spot, while Alia Bhatt landed the second. Let’s take a look at who else made it to the list.
Dhanush - In 2022, Dhanush had four releases namely, ‘Maaran’, ‘The Gray Man’, ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ and ‘Naane Varuvean’. Not only did he showcase his versatility as an actor but also ended up garnering a lot of love in the process, making him top the list.
Alia Bhatt - With four movies released in 2022, Alia Bhatt is another actor who made a huge splash in the industry. Her movies, ‘RRR’, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ were huge box-office hits. Meanwhile, she also started out her production journey with ‘Darlings’ while earning a lot of love for her acting in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - After a four-year-long hiatus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left a mark on the audience, just around the end of 2022 with her mesmerizing beauty and acting prowess in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’.
Ram Charan Teja - The audience got to see two powerful performances by Ram Charan in ‘RRR’ and ‘Acharya’. In fact, RRR even went on to become a global phenomenon with audiences loving the film and its actors all over the world.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu - With two movie releases in the year 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu aced in two completely different movie genres. While her Tamil release ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, was a romantic dark comedy, her Telugu release ‘Yashoda’ was an absolute action thriller.
Hrithik Roshan - After his 2019 release ‘Super 30’, Hrithik Roshan was finally seen on the silver screen in 2022 with the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’. While the film didn’t perform well at the box office, Hrithik’s performance was loved and appreciated by the audience and critics alike.
Kiara Advani - Both of Kiara Advani’s releases in the year 2022 have been huge hits, whether it was ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ or ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Not only did she earn a lot of love with these two releases, but the actress also has an upcoming release named, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in her kitty.
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. - If Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan made it to the list, how can their ‘RRR’ co-star not make the cut? Although NTR Jr. only had a single release in the year 2022, it was enough for the actor to leave a mark on the audience.
Allu Arjun - Despite not having a release in the year 2022, Allu Arjun continued to shine with his charming demeanour and the continued success of his December 2021 release, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.
Yash - Reprising his role of the much loved Rocky Bhai, Yash’s ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ released to huge opening numbers in the year 2022. The movie was showered with even more love than its prequel, landing Yash in this list of the most popular Indian actors.
