IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars 2022: Dhanush Tops The List, Alia Bhatt Bags 2nd Position; See Full List

It’s almost the end of 2022. That means, it’s time to look back at the year that went by. While numerous netizens were busy sharing their Spotify Wrapped playlists, IMDb released their much-awaited list of the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022.

IMDb regularly updates its list of most popular movies, most popular stars, highest-paid actors and more. Along the same lines, IMDb on Wednesday, i.e. November 7, 2022, released the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022.