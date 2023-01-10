ICAI CA Final Results 2022 Out, Here's How You Can Check The Result Online

The CA 2022 final results are out! The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examinations today, January 10, 2023. The exams were conducted in the month of November 2022. Candidates who appeared for these exams can now check the ICAI CA Inter and Final results 2022 online on icai.org and icai.nic.in.

As per a leading news daily, a total of 11.09% of students have cleared the ICAI CA Final exam. Harsh Choudhary has topped the ICAI CA Final 2022 exams with 618 marks out of 800.

The official ICAI notification read "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."

Follow this direct link to check the ICAI CA Final result 2022.