Hurun's Global Unicorn Index 2023 Labels Swiggy, BYJU'S, And Dream11 As India's Top Unicorns

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11, food-tech company Swiggy, and ed-tech decacorn BYJU'S are India’s top unicorns, according to the Global Unicorn Index 2023 by Hurun. The report released on Tuesday revealed that India has retained its position as the country with the world's third-largest number of unicorns after the US and China.

With a valuation of $22 billion, BYJU'S also ranks among the top 10 unicorn start-ups across the world that saw a significant jump in valuation since the pre-Covid-19 era. According to the list, Dream11 and Swiggy are both valued at $8 billion each.

Hurun’s Global Unicorn Index 2023 also reported that the number of Indian unicorns established outside India is greater than those located within the country. It also revealed that India has 138 unicorns in total, of which, 70 were set up by Indian co-founders, but are headquartered outside India, while 68 unicorns are based in India.

The Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2023 also suggests that in terms of the number of gazelles, India ranks third. Gazelles are start-ups that are worth over $500 million, are not yet listed, and are most likely to become unicorns within three years.