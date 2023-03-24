Twitter Is Removing Legacy Blue Tick From April 1 - Here's How You Can Get Your Blue Checkmark
Twitter Blue is a paid subscription plan that adds a blue tick to a user's account & provides early access to select features.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter on Friday announced that it will begin removing legacy blue checkmarks from user accounts on April 1. Individuals and Organizations who wants to keep their blue checkmark on Twitter need to sign up for the platform's subscription programme Twitter Blue.
Along with the blue tick, Twitter Blue offers features like fewer ads, ability to upload longer videos, priority ranking for quality content, edit/undo tweets, etc.
Before we learn the steps to sign up for Twitter Blue, let us understand more about this subscription plan and its features.
What Is Twitter Blue?
Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid subscription plan that will add a blue tick to the subscriber’s account and will provide early access to select features. Once a user completes the payment for a Twitter Blue subscription, he/she will have access to all Twitter Blue features immediately, except the blue tick, which will appear on eligible profiles after a review by Twitter.
What Are The Requirements To Be Eligible For Twitter Blue?
Twitter Blue will be available only for Twitter accounts that are older than 30 days. Moreover, users will be required to confirm and verify their phone number to sign up for Twitter Blue.
What Are The Features Offered With A Twitter Blue Subscription?
In addition to the blue tick, Twitter Blue offers various features to its subscribers to enhance and customise their Twitter experience. Some of these features are:
Edit Tweet: This feature gives users a 30-minute window to make limited edits to published tweets.
Custom Navigation: With this feature, users can choose what appears in their navigation bar, so they can easily access the content they care about most.
Undo Tweet: This feature allows Twitter Blue subscribers to retract a tweet after they send it but before it’s visible to others on Twitter.
Upload Longer Videos: Twitter Blue subscribers are allowed to upload videos that are up to 60 minutes long.
Longer Tweets: Twitter Blue offers the feature to tweet up to 4,000 characters at once.
What Is The Cost Of A Twitter Blue Subscription?
Twitter offers monthly and annual subscription models for Twitter Blue. For web subscribers, the monthly Twitter Blue plan will cost ₹650 while the yearly plan will cost ₹6,800. For Twitter mobile app users, the monthly plan will cost ₹900 and the yearly plan will cost ₹9,400.
How To Sign Up For Twitter Blue?
Open Twitter on your phone/browser and navigate to the hamburger menu.
Select “Twitter Blue”.
Choose your subscription plan (annual or monthly) and click on the “Subscribe” button.
You will be prompted to verify your phone number if you haven’t already.
Next, follow the purchase instructions and confirm your subscription payment.
