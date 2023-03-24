Twitter Is Removing Legacy Blue Tick From April 1 - Here's How You Can Get Your Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter on Friday announced that it will begin removing legacy blue checkmarks from user accounts on April 1. Individuals and Organizations who wants to keep their blue checkmark on Twitter need to sign up for the platform's subscription programme Twitter Blue.

Along with the blue tick, Twitter Blue offers features like fewer ads, ability to upload longer videos, priority ranking for quality content, edit/undo tweets, etc.

Before we learn the steps to sign up for Twitter Blue, let us understand more about this subscription plan and its features.