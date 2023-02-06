Grammy Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners
The Grammy awards winners list for 2023 is out! Find out the complete list of winners by reading on.
The list of winners for Grammy awards 2023 is here! This was the 65th Grammy Awards that was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. Many celebrities attended the event, including Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, Bad Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Bunny, and others. Wonderful performances by numerous superstars were featured at the star-studded affair. In addition, three deceased superstars were remembered at the ceremony: Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter who passed away in November, Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was shot and killed in November and Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October.
Beyonce shattered the all-time Grammy winning record with 32 accolades. She not only won for the Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, but also for the Best R&B Song for Cuff it.
Check out the complete list of Grammy Award winners for 2023:
Album Of The Year
Winner: Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Record Of The Year
Winner: About Damn Time — Lizzo
Best New Artist
Winner: Samara Joy
Song Of The Year
Winner: Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt
Best Music Video
Winner: All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Winner: Higher — Michael Buble
Best Pop Solo Performance
Winner: Easy On Me - Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Winner: Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Pop Vocal Album
Winner: Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Winner: Renaissance — Beyonce
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Winner: Break My Soul — Beyonce
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Winner: Empire Central — Snarky Puppy
Best Instrumental Composition
Winner: Refuge — Geoffrey Keezer
Best Metal Performance
Winner: Degradation Rules — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi
Best Rock Performance
Winner: Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile
Best Rap Album
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Best Global Music Performance
Winner: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe
Best Country Solo Performance
Winner: Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Best R&B Performance
Winner: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Best Latin Pop Album
Winner: Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Winner: Motomami — Rosalía
Best Musica Urbana Album
Winner: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Best R&B Song
Winner: Beyoncé – Cuff It
Best Rap Performance
Winner: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Winner: Wait For U — Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Rock Album
Winner: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Best Alternative Music Album
Winner: Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Winner: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Capella
Winner: Scrapple from the Apple — John Beasley
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals
Winner: Songbird (Orchestral Version) — Vince Mendoza
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Winner: Un Canto Por México - El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album
Winner: Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony
Best American Roots Performance
Winner: Stompin' Ground — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Best Progressive R&B Album
Winner: Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
Best Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Winner: Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Winner: Encanto
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Winner: Encanto — Germaine Franco
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Winner: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Winner: We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto) — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Immersive Studio Album
Winner: Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej, & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
Best Comedy Album
Winner: The Closer — Dave Chappelle
Best R&B Album
Winner: Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Best Music Film
Winner: Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists
Best Alternative Music Performance
Winner: Chaise Longue — Wet Leg
Best Country Album
Winner: A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson
Best Americana Album
Winner: In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Best Global Music Album
Winner: Sakura — Masa Takumi
Best Remixed Recording
Winner: About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
Best Reggae Album
Winner: The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid
Best Historical Album
Winner: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
Best Folk Album
Winner: Revealer — Madison Cunningham
Best Gospel Album
Winner: One Deluxe — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Winner: Finding Me — Viola Davis
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Winner: The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy