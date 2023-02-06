ADVERTISEMENT
Grammy Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners

The Grammy awards winners list for 2023 is out! Find out the complete list of winners by reading on.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter @RecordingAcad</p></div>
The list of winners for Grammy awards 2023 is here! This was the 65th Grammy Awards that was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. Many celebrities attended the event, including Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, Bad Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Bunny, and others. Wonderful performances by numerous superstars were featured at the star-studded affair. In addition, three deceased superstars were remembered at the ceremony: Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter who passed away in November, Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was shot and killed in November and Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October.

Beyonce shattered the all-time Grammy winning record with 32 accolades. She not only won for the Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, but also for the Best R&B Song for Cuff it.

Check out the complete list of Grammy Award winners for 2023:

Album Of The Year

Winner: Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Record Of The Year

Winner: About Damn Time — Lizzo

Best New Artist

Winner: Samara Joy

Song Of The Year

Winner: Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt

Best Music Video

Winner: All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Winner: Higher — Michael Buble

Best Pop Solo Performance

Winner: Easy On Me - Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Winner: Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras 

Best Pop Vocal Album

Winner: Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Winner: Renaissance — Beyonce

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Winner: Break My Soul — Beyonce

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Winner: Empire Central — Snarky Puppy

Best Instrumental Composition

Winner: Refuge — Geoffrey Keezer

Best Metal Performance

Winner: Degradation Rules — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi

Best Rock Performance

Winner: Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile

Best Rap Album

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Best Global Music Performance

Winner: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe

Best Country Solo Performance

Winner: Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Best R&B Performance

Winner: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best Latin Pop Album

Winner: Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Winner: Motomami — Rosalía

Best Musica Urbana Album

Winner: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Best R&B Song

Winner: Beyoncé – Cuff It

Best Rap Performance

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Winner: Wait For U — Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Rock Album

Winner: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Best Alternative Music Album

Winner: Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Winner: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Capella

Winner: Scrapple from the Apple — John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals

Winner: Songbird (Orchestral Version) — Vince Mendoza

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Winner: Un Canto Por México - El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album

Winner: Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony

Best American Roots Performance

Winner: Stompin' Ground — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Best Progressive R&B Album

Winner: Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Best Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Winner: Encanto 

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Winner: Encanto — Germaine Franco

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Winner: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Winner: We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Immersive Studio Album

Winner: Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej, & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Best Comedy Album

Winner: The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Best R&B Album

Winner: Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Best Music Film

Winner: Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists

Best Alternative Music Performance

Winner: Chaise Longue — Wet Leg

Best Country Album

Winner: A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

Best Americana Album

Winner: In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Best Global Music Album

Winner: Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Remixed Recording

Winner: About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

Best Reggae Album

Winner: The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid

Best Historical Album

Winner: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Best Folk Album

Winner: Revealer — Madison Cunningham

Best Gospel Album

Winner: One Deluxe — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Winner: Finding Me — Viola Davis

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Winner: The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

