Grammy Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners

The list of winners for Grammy awards 2023 is here! This was the 65th Grammy Awards that was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. Many celebrities attended the event, including Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, Bad Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Bunny, and others. Wonderful performances by numerous superstars were featured at the star-studded affair. In addition, three deceased superstars were remembered at the ceremony: Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter who passed away in November, Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was shot and killed in November and Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October.

Beyonce shattered the all-time Grammy winning record with 32 accolades. She not only won for the Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, but also for the Best R&B Song for Cuff it.

Check out the complete list of Grammy Award winners for 2023: