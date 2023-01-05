Gold Silver Prices Today, January 5: Gold Rates Hike Once Again, Silver Prices Face A Slight Fall

Gold rates yesterday morning showed a very nominal hike. However, as the day passed, the prices rose further. That’s why it’s important to keep a track of the prices throughout the day. Gold prices today morning have again shown a very minimal hike of ₹10 per 10 grams of 22K and 24K gold.

Meanwhile, silver rates once recorded didn’t show any change on the same day. However, silver prices today have gone down by ₹15 per 10 grams in certain cities, while showing no change in others.

Take a look at the prices of gold and silver in your city: