Gold Silver Prices Today, January 5: Gold Rates Hike Once Again, Silver Prices Face A Slight Fall
Gold prices increase, two days in a row. Meanwhile, silver prices go down in some cities.
Gold rates yesterday morning showed a very nominal hike. However, as the day passed, the prices rose further. That’s why it’s important to keep a track of the prices throughout the day. Gold prices today morning have again shown a very minimal hike of ₹10 per 10 grams of 22K and 24K gold.
Meanwhile, silver rates once recorded didn’t show any change on the same day. However, silver prices today have gone down by ₹15 per 10 grams in certain cities, while showing no change in others.
Take a look at the prices of gold and silver in your city:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has gone up again to ₹51,110 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹55,760.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi have also increased once more with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹51,260, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹55,910.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, prices of 22K gold have hiked two days in a row up to ₹51,160 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹55,800.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today has once again escalated by a small margin to ₹51,110 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹55,760.
Gold Prices In Chennai - The value of gold in Chennai has grown up to ₹52,390 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹57,150.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has repeatedly risen up to ₹51,110 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹55,760.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have shown no change with 10 grams being worth ₹720, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,200.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi also remained constant with 10 grams of silver costing ₹720, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,200.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore didn't fluctuate either with 10 grams of silver ₹720, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,200.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - Silver in Hyderabad has reduced in value with 10 grams of silver costing ₹740, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,400.
Silver Prices In Chennai - The value of silver in Chennai has also gone down to ₹740 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver is priced at ₹7,400.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has also fallen in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹740 and 100 grams priced at ₹7,400.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.