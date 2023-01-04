Gold Silver Prices Today, January 4: Gold Rates Show A Slight Hike, Silver Prices Remain Unchanged

Yesterday saw a huge price hike in the value of gold across the country. However, gold prices today have barely risen. The change from yesterday's prices to today’s rates is only ₹10 per 10 grams of both 22K and 24K gold.

On the other hand, silver prices had seen a continuous hike for two days. But that streak was broken today when the prices remained unchanged throughout the country.

Find out what the prices of gold and silver are in your city: