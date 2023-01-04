Gold Silver Prices Today, January 4: Gold Rates Show A Slight Hike, Silver Prices Remain Unchanged
Gold prices go up by a small margin, while silver prices stay the same.
Yesterday saw a huge price hike in the value of gold across the country. However, gold prices today have barely risen. The change from yesterday's prices to today’s rates is only ₹10 per 10 grams of both 22K and 24K gold.
On the other hand, silver prices had seen a continuous hike for two days. But that streak was broken today when the prices remained unchanged throughout the country.
Find out what the prices of gold and silver are in your city:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has slightly risen to ₹50,960 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹55,590.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi have also barely gone up with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹51,110, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹55,740.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, prices of 22K gold have hiked up to ₹51,010 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹55,640.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today has escalated by a small margin to ₹50,960 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹55,590.
Gold Prices In Chennai - The value of gold in Chennai has increased to ₹51,950 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹56,670.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has slightly gone up to ₹50,960 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹55,590.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have remained unchanged with 10 grams of it being worth ₹720, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,200.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi also stayed the same with 10 grams of silver costing ₹720, while 100 grams of silver cost ₹7,200.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore haven’t fluctuated with 10 grams of silver ₹720, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,200.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - Silver in Hyderabad has shown no change in value with 10 grams of silver costing ₹755, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,550.
Silver Prices In Chennai - The value of silver in Chennai remains stable i.e. ₹755 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver is priced at ₹7,550.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver stayed the same in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹755 and 100 grams priced at ₹7,550.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.