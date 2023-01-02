Gold Silver Prices Today, January 2: Gold Loses Its Value In Most Cities While Silver Prices Rise In Some

Gold prices have been on quite a rise over the holiday season. However, it has finally seen a slight fall in most cities across India. Gold prices today have fallen by ₹150 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹160 per 10 grams of 24K gold in most cities. However, in a few cities like Chennai, Madurai and others, gold rates have increased by ₹200 and ₹220 per 10 grams of 22K and 24K gold respectively.

On the other hand, silver prices have more or less compensated for any changes that happened during the holiday season. Today its value saw a slight rise in some cities while maintaining the rates in others. Silver prices today rose by ₹2 and ₹20 per 10 and 100 grams of silver respectively.

Take a look at the current rates of gold and silver in your city: