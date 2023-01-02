Gold Silver Prices Today, January 2: Gold Loses Its Value In Most Cities While Silver Prices Rise In Some
Gold prices have been on quite a rise over the holiday season. However, it has finally seen a slight fall in most cities across India. Gold prices today have fallen by ₹150 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹160 per 10 grams of 24K gold in most cities. However, in a few cities like Chennai, Madurai and others, gold rates have increased by ₹200 and ₹220 per 10 grams of 22K and 24K gold respectively.
On the other hand, silver prices have more or less compensated for any changes that happened during the holiday season. Today its value saw a slight rise in some cities while maintaining the rates in others. Silver prices today rose by ₹2 and ₹20 per 10 and 100 grams of silver respectively.
Take a look at the current rates of gold and silver in your city:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has sunk to ₹50,450 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹55,040.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi have also dropped to ₹50,600 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹55,200.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, prices of 22K gold have reduced to ₹50,500 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹55,100.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today has lessened to ₹50,450 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹55,040.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Gold in Chennai has increased in value with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹51,500, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹56,180.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has downsized to ₹50,450 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹55,040.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have shown no change with 10 grams of it being worth ₹713, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,130.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi also remained unchanged with 10 grams of silver costing ₹713, while 100 grams of silver cost ₹7,130.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore haven’t fluctuated either with 10 grams of silver ₹713, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,130.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - Silver in Hyderabad has gained value with 10 grams of silver costing ₹745, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,450.
Silver Prices In Chennai - The value of silver in Chennai has hiked up to ₹745 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver is priced at ₹7,450.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has increased in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹745 and 100 grams priced at ₹7,450.
