Gold Silver Prices Today, December 22, 2022: Find Out The Latest Gold And Silver Rates In India
Read on to find out the rates of these precious commodities across various cities on December 22, 2022.
Gold and silver are some of the oldest forms of investment and have been highly popular in India for many years. In fact, India is the largest consumer of gold globally, with Indians purchasing around a quarter of all gold sold worldwide every year. Both experienced investors and traders often keep a portion of their funds invested in gold and silver as a hedge against market fluctuations and for safekeeping purposes. Gold and silver are also commonly chosen as investments by millions of households in India. The prices of gold and silver in India can fluctuate on a daily basis and even within a few hours, depending on market trends and other factors. In this article, we will take a closer look at the current hallmark gold and silver prices in India's major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, on December 22, 2022.
Gold (24 Carat) And Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities
The price of 24-carat gold in India on December 22, 2022, for 1 gram stands at ₹5,466 and for 10 grams, the price of gold is ₹54,6500. The rate of silver in India on December 22, 2022, for 1 gram is ₹70.10, whereas the rate for 10 grams of silver is ₹701.
Mumbai: The rate of gold in Mumbai today stands at ₹54,660 for 10 grams. The rate of silver for 10 grams in Mumbai is ₹701.
Delhi: The rate for gold in Delhi stands at ₹54,830 for 10 grams. As for silver, the rate for 10 grams is unchanged at ₹701.
Bangalore: The rate of gold in Bangalore for 10 grams is ₹54,710, while the rate of silver for 10 grams in the city stands at ₹747.
Chennai: The price of gold in Chennai for 10 grams stands at ₹55,830, higher than the national average. On the other hand, the rate of silver for 10 grams stands at Chennai is ₹747.
Kolkata: In the city of Kolkata, the rate of gold for 10 grams stands at ₹54,660 today, whereas the rate for 10 grams of Silver in this city is ₹701.
Pune: The rate for gold in the city of Pune is ₹54,660 for 10 grams and the rate for silver in the city stands at ₹701 for the same quantity.
Hyderabad: The rate for gold in Hydrabad today stands at ₹54,660 for 10 grams, whereas the rate for silver is ₹747 for 10 grams in this city.
Ahmedabad: The price of gold in Ahemdabad stands at ₹54,710 for 10 grams. As for the price of silver, the rate is ₹701.
Jaipur: The price of gold in Jaipur today is ₹54,830 for 10 grams. As for the price of silver, it is ₹701 for 10 grams in Jaipur.
Gold and Silver Prices in Other Major Indian Cities
Let’s take a look at the prices for gold and silver in other major cities across India today (December 22, 2022):
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.