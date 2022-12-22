Gold Silver Prices Today, December 22, 2022: Find Out The Latest Gold And Silver Rates In India

The price of 24-carat gold in India on December 22, 2022, for 1 gram stands at ₹5,466 and for 10 grams, the price of gold is ₹54,6500. The rate of silver in India on December 22, 2022, for 1 gram is ₹70.10, whereas the rate for 10 grams of silver is ₹701.

Mumbai: The rate of gold in Mumbai today stands at ₹54,660 for 10 grams. The rate of silver for 10 grams in Mumbai is ₹701.

Delhi: The rate for gold in Delhi stands at ₹54,830 for 10 grams. As for silver, the rate for 10 grams is unchanged at ₹701.

Bangalore: The rate of gold in Bangalore for 10 grams is ₹54,710, while the rate of silver for 10 grams in the city stands at ₹747.

Chennai: The price of gold in Chennai for 10 grams stands at ₹55,830, higher than the national average. On the other hand, the rate of silver for 10 grams stands at Chennai is ₹747.

Kolkata: In the city of Kolkata, the rate of gold for 10 grams stands at ₹54,660 today, whereas the rate for 10 grams of Silver in this city is ₹701.

Pune: The rate for gold in the city of Pune is ₹54,660 for 10 grams and the rate for silver in the city stands at ₹701 for the same quantity.

Hyderabad: The rate for gold in Hydrabad today stands at ₹54,660 for 10 grams, whereas the rate for silver is ₹747 for 10 grams in this city.

Ahmedabad: The price of gold in Ahemdabad stands at ₹54,710 for 10 grams. As for the price of silver, the rate is ₹701.

Jaipur: The price of gold in Jaipur today is ₹54,830 for 10 grams. As for the price of silver, it is ₹701 for 10 grams in Jaipur.