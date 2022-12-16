Gold Silver Prices Today, December 16: Gold Rates Drop Once Again, Silver Loses Value As Well
Gold prices two days in a row, while silver prices show a similar movement in most cities.
Gold rates have fallen two days in a row now. According to the latest update, gold prices today have dropped by ₹290 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹300 per 10 grams of 24K gold. This is the average fall in most cities. However, some cities did maintain their rates.
Meanwhile, silver prices faced different degrees of fall in different cities. However, a few cities did manage to slightly move upwards.
Check out the current rates of gold and silver in your city:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has dropped to ₹49,700 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹54,220.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi also have sunk with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,850, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹54,380.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, prices of 22K gold have lessened to ₹49,750 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,280.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today has downsized to ₹49,700 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,220.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Gold in Chennai has maintained its value with 10 grams of 22K gold being worth ₹50,600, while 10 grams of 24K gold is available for ₹55,200.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has gone down to ₹49,700 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹54,220.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have fallen by ₹10 per 10 grams with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹695, while 100 grams of it costs ₹6,950.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi also went down with 10 grams of silver costing ₹695, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,950.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have faced the most drastic fall with 10 grams of silver ₹695, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹6,950.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - Silver in Hyderabad has gone down in value with 10 grams of silver costing ₹722, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,220.
Silver Prices In Chennai - The value of silver in Chennai has gone down to ₹722 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver is priced at ₹7,220.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has gone up in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹722 and 100 grams priced at ₹7,220.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.