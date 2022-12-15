Gold Silver Prices Today, December 15: Gold Rates Face Quite A Fall, Silver Prices Also Go Down
Gold prices fall drastically, while silver prices show a slight fall.
Yesterday morning, gold prices fell by ₹10 per 10 grams of both, 22K and 24K gold. However, as the day passed, gold rates went up by ₹500 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹550 per 10 grams of 24K gold.
Meanwhile, silver rates that remained unchanged in some cities also went up by ₹10 per 10 grams. Hence, it’s imperative that you track gold prices daily, throughout different time periods to make sure your knowledge is accurate.
The day started with gold prices today falling by ₹310 and ₹350 per 10 grams of 22K and 24K gold. Whereas silver prices today fell by ₹17 per 10 grams and ₹170 per 100 grams.
Here are the most recent rates of gold and silver:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has fallen to ₹49,990 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹54,530.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi saw a similar fall with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹50,140, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹54,670.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, prices of 22K gold have gone down to ₹50,040 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,580.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today has reduced to ₹49,990 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,530.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Prices of gold in Chennai have shown no change with 10 grams of 22K gold being worth ₹51,000, while 10 grams of 24K gold is available for ₹55,640.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has decreased with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,990, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹54,530.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have gone down by ₹17 per 10 grams with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹693, while 100 grams of it costs ₹6,930.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi saw a similar fall with 10 grams of silver costing ₹693, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,930.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have remained stable i.e. ₹740 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,400.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - In Hyderabad, the value of silver has stayed the same with 10 grams of silver costing ₹740, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,400.
Silver Prices In Chennai - Silver in Chennai retained its value, which means 10 grams of silver is still available for ₹740, while 100 grams of silver is priced at ₹7,400.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has fallen in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹693 and 100 grams priced at ₹6,930.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.