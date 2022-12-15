Gold Silver Prices Today, December 15: Gold Rates Face Quite A Fall, Silver Prices Also Go Down

Yesterday morning, gold prices fell by ₹10 per 10 grams of both, 22K and 24K gold. However, as the day passed, gold rates went up by ₹500 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹550 per 10 grams of 24K gold.

Meanwhile, silver rates that remained unchanged in some cities also went up by ₹10 per 10 grams. Hence, it’s imperative that you track gold prices daily, throughout different time periods to make sure your knowledge is accurate.

The day started with gold prices today falling by ₹310 and ₹350 per 10 grams of 22K and 24K gold. Whereas silver prices today fell by ₹17 per 10 grams and ₹170 per 100 grams.

Here are the most recent rates of gold and silver: