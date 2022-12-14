Gold Silver Prices Today, December 14: Gold Rates Fall Slightly, Silver Prices Witness A Sizable Hike
Gold prices fall once again, while silver prices go up by a good margin of ₹20 per 10 grams.
On average, gold prices today have showcased a slight fall in prices with 10 grams of 22K gold and 24K gold being priced ₹10 less than yesterday. Meanwhile, silver rates have gone up across the country. Silver prices today saw a sizable hike in some cities which is ₹20 per 10 grams and ₹200 per 100 grams. Whereas in other cities, the prices went up by a mere ₹2.
Here are the most recent rates of gold and silver:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has decreased to ₹49,790 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹54,320.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi crashed with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,940, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹54,480.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, prices of 22K gold decreased slightly with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,840, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,380.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today has gone down with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,790, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,320.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Prices of gold in Chennai have fallen with 10 grams of 22K gold being worth ₹50,390, while 10 grams of 24K gold is available for ₹54,970.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has reduced to ₹49,790 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹54,320.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have increased by ₹20 per 10 grams with ₹710 being the price of 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of it costs ₹7,100.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi has hiked up to ₹710 per 10 grams of silver and ₹7,100 per 100 grams of silver.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have remained stable i.e. ₹730 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,300.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - In Hyderabad, the value of silver has stayed the same with 10 grams of silver costing ₹730, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,300.
Silver Prices In Chennai - Silver in Chennai retained its value, which means 10 grams of gold is still available for ₹730, while 100 grams of silver is priced at ₹7,300.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has gone up in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹710 and 100 grams priced at ₹7,100.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.