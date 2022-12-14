Gold Silver Prices Today, December 14: Gold Rates Fall Slightly, Silver Prices Witness A Sizable Hike

On average, gold prices today have showcased a slight fall in prices with 10 grams of 22K gold and 24K gold being priced ₹10 less than yesterday. Meanwhile, silver rates have gone up across the country. Silver prices today saw a sizable hike in some cities which is ₹20 per 10 grams and ₹200 per 100 grams. Whereas in other cities, the prices went up by a mere ₹2.

Here are the most recent rates of gold and silver: