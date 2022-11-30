Gold Silver Price Today, November 30: Gold Rates Go Down Again, Silver Prices Remain Stable In Most Cities
Gold prices decrease slightly, while the cost of silver remains constant in most cities.
Gold prices today have marked a two-day fall in the value of this precious metal. Today, i.e. on November 30, 2022, gold prices have gone down by ₹10 per 10 grams of 22K and 24K gold.
Meanwhile, silver prices today stay the same in most cities. However, it does go down by ₹1 per 10 grams and ₹10 per 100 grams in some select cities.
Find out the rates of gold and silver here before buying/selling:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - Prices of gold in Mumbai have reduced to ₹48,450 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹52,870.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Gold in Delhi costs slightly lesser than yesterday with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹48,600, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹53,030.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, gold prices have gone down to ₹48,500 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is available for ₹52,920.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad has decreased to ₹48,450 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹52,870.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Prices of gold in Chennai have decreased as well, with 10 grams of 22K gold being worth ₹49,150, while 10 grams of 24K gold is available for ₹53,620.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has reached ₹48,450 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹52,870.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices remained constant with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹614, while 100 grams of it costs ₹6,140.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi stayed the same as well, with the current rate being ₹614 per 10 grams of silver and ₹6,140 per 100 grams of silver.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have gone down to ₹680 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,800.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - In Hyderabad, the value of silver has decreased slightly with 10 grams of silver costing ₹680, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,800.
Silver Prices In Chennai - Silver in Chennai lost its value by a small margin, which means 10 grams of gold is now available for ₹680, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,800.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver hasn’t changed a bit in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹614 and 100 grams priced at ₹6,140.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.