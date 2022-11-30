Gold Silver Price Today, November 30: Gold Rates Go Down Again, Silver Prices Remain Stable In Most Cities

Gold prices today have marked a two-day fall in the value of this precious metal. Today, i.e. on November 30, 2022, gold prices have gone down by ₹10 per 10 grams of 22K and 24K gold.

Meanwhile, silver prices today stay the same in most cities. However, it does go down by ₹1 per 10 grams and ₹10 per 100 grams in some select cities.

Find out the rates of gold and silver here before buying/selling: