Gold Silver Price Today, November 29: Gold Rates Go Down The Hill, While Silver Prices Stay Constant

Gold rates have only gone up or stayed stable in the last few days. However, after quite a while, gold prices have now gone down. Gold prices today have gone down by ₹100 per 10 grams of both, 22K and 24K gold.

On the other hand, silver prices have only been reducing in the last few days. However, silver prices today have stayed stable and are exactly the same as yesterday.

Check out the current rates of gold and silver here: