Gold Silver Price Today, November 29: Gold Rates Go Down The Hill, While Silver Prices Stay Constant
Gold prices decrease all over the country, while silver prices remain unchanged.
Gold rates have only gone up or stayed stable in the last few days. However, after quite a while, gold prices have now gone down. Gold prices today have gone down by ₹100 per 10 grams of both, 22K and 24K gold.
On the other hand, silver prices have only been reducing in the last few days. However, silver prices today have stayed stable and are exactly the same as yesterday.
Check out the current rates of gold and silver here:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - Prices of gold in Mumbai have gone down to ₹48,460 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹52,880.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Gold in Delhi is priced lesser than yesterday with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹48,610, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹53,040.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, gold prices have reduced to ₹48,510 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹52,930.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad has gone down upto ₹48,460 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹52,880.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Prices of gold in Chennai have decreased as well, with 10 grams of 22K gold being available at ₹49,160, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹53,630.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has gone down upto ₹48,460 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹52,880.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver maintained its value with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹614, while 100 grams of it costs ₹6,140.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi is the same as in Mumbai, with the current rate being ₹614 per 10 grams of silver and ₹6,140 per 100 grams of silver.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore are the same as yesterday i.e. ₹681 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,810.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - In Hyderabad, the value of silver hasn’t shown any change with 10 grams of silver costing ₹681, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,810.
Silver Prices In Chennai - Silver in Chennai hasn’t lost its value, which means 10 grams of gold is available for ₹681, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,810.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has stayed the same in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹614 and 100 grams priced at ₹6,140.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.