Gold Silver Price Today, December 8: Gold Price Remains Unchanged, Silver Price Hike In Some Cities

In the last two days, gold prices faced quite a downfall and later hiked up almost equally to maintain a good balance. However, gold prices today see no change from yesterday. Today, the prices of this precious metal remain the same across the nation.

However, silver did show some change in prices in a select few cities. Silver prices today have gone up by ₹7 per 10 grams and ₹70 per 100 grams in some cities. Whereas the prices have remained the same in others.

Find out today’s gold and silver rates here: