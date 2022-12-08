Gold Silver Price Today, December 8: Gold Price Remains Unchanged, Silver Price Hike In Some Cities
Gold prices maintain stability, while silver prices go up in some cities and remain the same in others.
In the last two days, gold prices faced quite a downfall and later hiked up almost equally to maintain a good balance. However, gold prices today see no change from yesterday. Today, the prices of this precious metal remain the same across the nation.
However, silver did show some change in prices in a select few cities. Silver prices today have gone up by ₹7 per 10 grams and ₹70 per 100 grams in some cities. Whereas the prices have remained the same in others.
Find out today’s gold and silver rates here:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai remained unchanged i.e. ₹49,500 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹54,000.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi haven’t fluctuated with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,650, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹54,150.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, gold prices are the same as yesterday with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,550, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,050.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today hasn’t changed a bit with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,500, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,000.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Prices of gold in Chennai have remained stable with 10 grams of 22K gold being worth ₹50,160, while 10 grams of 24K gold is available for ₹54,720.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has stayed untouched with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,500, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹54,000.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have gone up by ₹7 per 10 grams with 10 grams of silver costing ₹662, while 100 grams of it costs ₹6,620.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi has also increased to ₹662 per 10 grams of silver and ₹6,620 per 100 grams of silver.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have stayed the same i.e. ₹710 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,100.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - In Hyderabad, the value of silver hasn’t changed i.e. 10 grams of silver is worth ₹710, while 100 grams of it costs ₹7,100.
Silver Prices In Chennai - Silver in Chennai costs the same as yesterday i.e. ₹710 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,100.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has hiked once again in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver costing ₹662 and 100 grams priced at ₹6,620.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.