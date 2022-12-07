Gold Silver Price Today, December 7: Gold Price Hike Across India, Silver Prices Increase In Some Cities
Gold prices increase by a sizable margin in India, while silver prices go up in some cities and go down in others.
After a major fall yesterday, gold prices today have gone up by a sizable margin. In comparison to yesterday’s prices, on average, gold prices have increased by ₹200 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹220 per 10 grams of 24K.
Meanwhile, silver prices today have decreased by ₹5 per 10 grams and ₹50 per 100 grams of silver in some cities. Whereas the prices have increased by ₹2 per 10 grams and ₹20 per 100 grams of silver in some other cities.
Check out today’s gold and silver rates here:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has gone up to ₹49,500 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹54,000.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi have increased to ₹49,650 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹54,150.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, gold prices saw a hike with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,550, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,050.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today has increased with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,500. While 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,000.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Prices of gold in Chennai have gone up the slope with 10 grams of 22K gold being worth ₹50,160, while 10 grams of 24K gold is available for ₹54,720.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has increased with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,500, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹54,000.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have decreased by ₹5 per 10 grams with 10 grams of silver costing ₹655, while 100 grams of it costs ₹6,550.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi has also gone down to ₹655 per 10 grams of silver and ₹6,550 per 100 grams of silver.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have increased up to ₹710 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,100.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - In Hyderabad, the value of silver has gone up to ₹710 per 10 grams, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,100.
Silver Prices In Chennai - Silver in Chennai gained value by ₹2 per 10 grams, which means 10 grams of gold is worth ₹710, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,100.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has reduced once again in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver costing ₹655 and 100 grams priced at ₹6,550.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.