Gold Silver Price Today, December 7: Gold Price Hike Across India, Silver Prices Increase In Some Cities

After a major fall yesterday, gold prices today have gone up by a sizable margin. In comparison to yesterday’s prices, on average, gold prices have increased by ₹200 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹220 per 10 grams of 24K.

Meanwhile, silver prices today have decreased by ₹5 per 10 grams and ₹50 per 100 grams of silver in some cities. Whereas the prices have increased by ₹2 per 10 grams and ₹20 per 100 grams of silver in some other cities.

Check out today’s gold and silver rates here: