Gold Silver Price Today, December 13: Gold Rates Fall, Silver Prices Increase In Some, Fall In Some

Gold prices keep fluctuating, not just on a daily basis, but also throughout the day. Hence, you should always keep a track of the most recent prices before you head out to buy gold. Yesterday, the prices were going down in the morning. However, they went up as the day passed.

On average, gold prices today have witnessed a fall of ₹100 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹110 per 10 grams of 24K gold. Meanwhile, silver rates fluctuated in both directions. Silver prices today saw a slight hike in some cities, while in other cities, the prices saw a slight fall.

Here are the most recent rates of gold and silver: