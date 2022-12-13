Gold Silver Price Today, December 13: Gold Rates Fall, Silver Prices Increase In Some, Fall In Some
Gold prices witness a downfall, while silver prices go up in some cities and down in some.
Gold prices keep fluctuating, not just on a daily basis, but also throughout the day. Hence, you should always keep a track of the most recent prices before you head out to buy gold. Yesterday, the prices were going down in the morning. However, they went up as the day passed.
On average, gold prices today have witnessed a fall of ₹100 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹110 per 10 grams of 24K gold. Meanwhile, silver rates fluctuated in both directions. Silver prices today saw a slight hike in some cities, while in other cities, the prices saw a slight fall.
Here are the most recent rates of gold and silver:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has fallen with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,800, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹54,330.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi went down with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,950, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹54,490.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, prices of 22K gold went slightly down with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,850, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,390.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today decreased with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,800, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,330.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Prices of gold in Chennai have reduced with 10 grams of 22K gold being worth ₹50,450, while 10 grams of 24K gold is available for ₹55,040.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has gone down with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,800, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹54,330.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have gone up by ₹9 per 10 grams with ₹690 being the price of 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of it costs ₹6,900.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi has increased up to ₹690 per 10 grams of silver and ₹6,900 per 100 grams of silver.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have fallen to ₹728 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,280.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - In Hyderabad, the value of silver has decreased slightly with 10 grams of silver costing ₹728, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,280.
Silver Prices In Chennai - Silver in Chennai lost its value, which means 10 grams of gold is still available for ₹728, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,280.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has hiked in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹690 and 100 grams priced at ₹6,900.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.