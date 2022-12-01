Gold Silver Price Today, December 1: Gold Rates Stay The Same, Silver Loses Its Value In Most Cities

Yesterday, Gold prices started with a very small fall of ₹10 per 10 grams of it. However, as the day passed, the prices kept falling until the difference was ₹90 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, gold prices today remain stable in almost every city, except Nashik, where the prices went down by ₹3000 per 10 grams of 24K gold and Hyderabad, where the prices went up by ₹880 per 10 grams of 24K gold.

On the other hand, silver prices today went up by ₹9 per 10 grams and ₹90 per 100 grams of silver in several cities. However, some cities saw no change in prices.

Take a look at the rates of gold and silver today: