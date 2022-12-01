Gold Silver Price Today, December 1: Gold Rates Stay The Same, Silver Loses Its Value In Most Cities
Gold prices remain unchanged, while silver prices go down by a small margin.
Yesterday, Gold prices started with a very small fall of ₹10 per 10 grams of it. However, as the day passed, the prices kept falling until the difference was ₹90 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, gold prices today remain stable in almost every city, except Nashik, where the prices went down by ₹3000 per 10 grams of 24K gold and Hyderabad, where the prices went up by ₹880 per 10 grams of 24K gold.
On the other hand, silver prices today went up by ₹9 per 10 grams and ₹90 per 100 grams of silver in several cities. However, some cities saw no change in prices.
Take a look at the rates of gold and silver today:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - Prices of gold in Mumbai remain unchanged with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹48,550, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹52,970.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Gold in Delhi costs the same as yesterday i.e. ₹48,700 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹53,130.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, gold prices haven’t fluctuated at all with 10 grams of 22K gold being worth ₹48,600, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹53,020.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad is the same for 22K gold i.e. ₹48,550 per 10 grams. Whereas, the cost of 24K gold went up by ₹880 i.e. ₹53,850 per 10 grams.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Prices of gold in Chennai have stayed the same with 10 grams of 22K gold being worth ₹49,360, while 10 grams of 24K gold is available for ₹53,850.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold hasn’t changed a bit with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹48,550, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹52,970.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices increase up to ₹623 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of it costs ₹6,230.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi has gone up to ₹623 per 10 grams of silver and ₹6,230 per 100 grams of silver.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have remained unchanged i.e. ₹680 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,800.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - In Hyderabad, the value of silver hasn’t changed a bit with 10 grams of silver costing ₹680, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹6,800.
Silver Prices In Chennai - Silver in Chennai maintained its value, which means 10 grams of gold is still available for ₹680, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,800.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has gone up in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹623 and 100 grams priced at ₹6,230.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.