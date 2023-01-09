Gold And Silver Prices Today, January 9: Gold Rates Witness A Sizable Hike, Silver Rates Remain Stable
Gold rates move upwards once again. Meanwhile, silver rates remain stable in some cities and go up in some.
Recently, gold rates have either been rising or have maintained stability. Today witnessed another rise in the prices of this precious metal. Gold prices today have increased by ₹300 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹330 per 10 grams of 24K gold on average.
Meanwhile, silver has also shown a similar movement in prices, but only in certain cities. Silver prices today have remained stable in certain cities while moving upwards by ₹5 per 10 grams in others.
Given below are the prices of gold and silver across India:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has increased to ₹51,600 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹56,290.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi have also risen with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹51,750, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹56,440.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, prices of 22K gold have hiked up to ₹51,650 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹56,340.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today has moved upwards to ₹51,600 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹56,290.
Gold Prices In Chennai - The value of gold in Chennai witnessed a good hike with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹52,600, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹57,380.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has advanced to ₹51,600 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹56,290.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have stayed the same with 10 grams being worth ₹718, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,180.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver has also shown no change in Delhi with 10 grams of silver costing ₹718, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,180.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have been the same as well, i.e. ₹718 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of it is worth ₹7,180.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - Prices of silver in Hyderabad have risen with 10 grams of silver costing ₹749, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,490.
Silver Prices In Chennai - The value of silver in Chennai also hiked up to ₹749 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,490.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has also increased in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹749 and 100 grams priced at ₹7,490.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.