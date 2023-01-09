Gold And Silver Prices Today, January 9: Gold Rates Witness A Sizable Hike, Silver Rates Remain Stable

Recently, gold rates have either been rising or have maintained stability. Today witnessed another rise in the prices of this precious metal. Gold prices today have increased by ₹300 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹330 per 10 grams of 24K gold on average.

Meanwhile, silver has also shown a similar movement in prices, but only in certain cities. Silver prices today have remained stable in certain cities while moving upwards by ₹5 per 10 grams in others.

Given below are the prices of gold and silver across India: