Gold And Silver Prices Today, January 3: Gold Rates Move Upwards, Silver Prices Hike As Well
Both, gold and silver rates increase throughout the country.
After a slight fall in prices yesterday, gold prices today have shown a significant hike. Today, the value of gold has gone up by ₹500 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹540 per 10 grams of 24K gold on average.
Meanwhile, silver rates have been constantly going up. Following yesterday’s hike, silver prices today have increased by ₹7 and ₹70 per 10 and 100 grams of silver throughout the country.
Check out the prices of gold and silver in your respective city:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has risen to ₹50,950 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹55,580.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi have also gone up with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹51,100, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹55,730.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, prices of 22K gold have increased to ₹51,000 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹55,630.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today has escalated to ₹50,950 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹55,580.
Gold Prices In Chennai - The value of gold in Chennai has hiked up to ₹51,910 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹56,630.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has elevated to ₹50,950 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹55,580.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have gone up with 10 grams of it being worth ₹720, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,200.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi also displayed a similar change with 10 grams of silver costing ₹720, while 100 grams of silver cost ₹7,200.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have increased with 10 grams of silver ₹720, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,200.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - Silver in Hyderabad has gone up in value with 10 grams of silver costing ₹755, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,550.
Silver Prices In Chennai - The value of silver in Chennai has risen up to ₹755 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver is priced at ₹7,550.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver went up in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹755 and 100 grams priced at ₹7,550.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.