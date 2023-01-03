Gold And Silver Prices Today, January 3: Gold Rates Move Upwards, Silver Prices Hike As Well

After a slight fall in prices yesterday, gold prices today have shown a significant hike. Today, the value of gold has gone up by ₹500 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹540 per 10 grams of 24K gold on average.

Meanwhile, silver rates have been constantly going up. Following yesterday’s hike, silver prices today have increased by ₹7 and ₹70 per 10 and 100 grams of silver throughout the country.

Check out the prices of gold and silver in your respective city: