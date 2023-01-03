GATE 2023 Admit Card Out Today; Know How To Download Your Admit Card Online
Know the steps to download your GATE 2023 admit card online.
Admit cards for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering) 2023 will be issued today, January 3, 2023, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. If you have registered for this competitive computer-based test (CBT), you can download your GATE admit card from the official GATE website .
GATE is a national-level test that tests the candidate’s comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Architecture/ Engineering/ Science/ Technology/ Commerce/ Arts.
A candidate’s GATE score is used during the admission process and/or to get financial assistance for pursuing Master’s and Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Science/Technology/ Architecture/ Arts. Certain institutions also use the GATE score for the admission of students without MoE scholarships/assistantships. Many public sector undertakings also use the GATE score during their recruitment process.
IIT Kanpur is organising the GATE 2023 exams, which will be held on February 4,5,11 and 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 exam will be for 3 hours.
How To Download GATE 2023 Admit Card Online?
Visit the official GATE 2023 website at .
On the homepage, click on the GATE 2023 Admit Card link.
Enter your login details and submit.
View the admit card displayed on the screen.
Download and print the admit card for future reference.
Important dates for GATE 2023 Candidates
Availability of GATE 2023 admit cards: January 3, 2023
Release of candidates' responses: February 15, 2023
Availability of GATE 2023 answer keys: February 21, 2023
Submission of objections by candidates to answer keys: February 22-25, 2023
Announcement of GATE 2023 results: March 16, 2023
Availability of GATE 2023 score card for download: March 21, 2023