GATE 2023 Admit Card Out Today; Know How To Download Your Admit Card Online

Admit cards for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering) 2023 will be issued today, January 3, 2023, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. If you have registered for this competitive computer-based test (CBT), you can download your GATE admit card from the official GATE website https://gate.iitk.ac.in/ .

GATE is a national-level test that tests the candidate’s comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Architecture/ Engineering/ Science/ Technology/ Commerce/ Arts.

A candidate’s GATE score is used during the admission process and/or to get financial assistance for pursuing Master’s and Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Science/Technology/ Architecture/ Arts. Certain institutions also use the GATE score for the admission of students without MoE scholarships/assistantships. Many public sector undertakings also use the GATE score during their recruitment process.

IIT Kanpur is organising the GATE 2023 exams, which will be held on February 4,5,11 and 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 exam will be for 3 hours.