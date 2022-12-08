Flipkart End Of Season Sale To Be On Till December 12; Check Latest Offers!
Flipkart EOSS 2022 Is Live, avail fantastic discounts on Flipkart end-of-season-sale, read details inside.
Flipkart's end of season sale, which usually the shoppers wait for through the year, is here. Indian online shopping giant Flipkart has recently launched the end-of-season sale (EOSS) which will run for 6 days from December 7 to December 12, 2022. More than 200,000 sellers and 10,000 brands are reportedly participating in this mega discount sale by Flipkart. Substantial discounts will be available across dozens of categories such as clothing, lifestyle, watches, electronics, lifestyle, and many more. Flipkart has also said that this end-of-season sale will be where the company will use their innovative 24x7 live image search technology. Flipkart said that in recent months, around 5 million people had used their visual search feature.
Talking about the sale, the senior director of Flipkart fashion, Abhishek Maloo said:
“The fashion requirements of Indian customers are quite nuanced, impacted by factors such as demography, wallet size and regional weather conditions. As the Indian fashion consumer is rapidly adapting to international fashion statements, a visible shift is observed from need-based purchases to aspiration purchases across metros and Tier 2+ cities. We are confident that this event will propel our endeavour to onboard the next 200 million customers from Tier 2+ regions in the country,”- Abhishek Makloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion
Exciting Discounts Offered By Flipkart During EOSS
The Flipkart end-of-season-sale is filled with amazing offers. Check out these exciting discounts that Flipkart is offering over dozens of different categories:
Watches: Flipkart is offering discounts from 20%-70% on watches across many different brands such as Titan, Fossil, Casio, Fastrack, Sonata, and more.
Backpacks: Flipkart is now offering up to 60% discounts on backpacks from brands like Safari, American Tourister, Wrogn, Skybags, and many more.
Footwear: Flipkart is giving discounts of up to 60% on various footwear brands including Nike, Sketchers, Crocs, Woodland, Hush Puppies, Adidas, Puma, Fila and many more.
Men’s Formals: Flipkart is offering low starting prices and discounts on men’s formal clothing brands including Arrow, Raymonds, Park Avenue, Van Heusen, Celio and more.
T-Shirts, Dresses and Jeans: Flipkart is offering up to 70% discounts on casual clothing wear such as T-shirts, jeans, women’s clothes, etc for dozens of prominent brands.
Winter Wear: Flipkart is giving discounts of up to 60% on winter clothing such as jackets, overcoats, sweatshirts, etc from a variety of brands.
If you are interested in doing online shopping and taking advantage of these discounts, you can visit Flipkart’s EOSS Page here and check out the thousands of other offers that are live during the end-of-season sale from December 7 to December 12.