Flipkart End Of Season Sale To Be On Till December 12; Check Latest Offers!

The Flipkart end-of-season-sale is filled with amazing offers. Check out these exciting discounts that Flipkart is offering over dozens of different categories:



Watches: Flipkart is offering discounts from 20%-70% on watches across many different brands such as Titan, Fossil, Casio, Fastrack, Sonata, and more.

Backpacks: Flipkart is now offering up to 60% discounts on backpacks from brands like Safari, American Tourister, Wrogn, Skybags, and many more.

Footwear: Flipkart is giving discounts of up to 60% on various footwear brands including Nike, Sketchers, Crocs, Woodland, Hush Puppies, Adidas, Puma, Fila and many more.



Men’s Formals: Flipkart is offering low starting prices and discounts on men’s formal clothing brands including Arrow, Raymonds, Park Avenue, Van Heusen, Celio and more.



T-Shirts, Dresses and Jeans: Flipkart is offering up to 70% discounts on casual clothing wear such as T-shirts, jeans, women’s clothes, etc for dozens of prominent brands.



Winter Wear: Flipkart is giving discounts of up to 60% on winter clothing such as jackets, overcoats, sweatshirts, etc from a variety of brands.



If you are interested in doing online shopping and taking advantage of these discounts, you can visit Flipkart’s EOSS Page here and check out the thousands of other offers that are live during the end-of-season sale from December 7 to December 12.