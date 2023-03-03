Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023: Upto 80% Off on 1 Lakh+ Products
Find out what the best offers are on phones, electronics, and more on the Flipkart sale.
Holi is just around the corner, and the Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart is giving all its shoppers a chance to save some money during their Holi shopping. The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is already LIVE and offers more than 1 Lakh products at discounted rates. Here’s what you can expect from the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023.
Flipkart Holi Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 Dates
This year, the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale started on March 3 and will end on March 5, 2023. Under this 3-day sale, shoppers can get upto 80% discount over 1 Lakh products across more than one thousand brands.
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Best Offers
Flipkart’s Big Bachat sale offers a variety of discounts on various products. In fact, Flipkart has a dedicated microsite that features all the offers and deals available under this sale. Currently, Flipkart is offering attractive discounts on a myriad of products across categories such as fashion, beauty, mobiles, electronics and accessories, TVs and appliances, home decor and furnishing, kitchen tools, toys, food, sports, and more.
Currently, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of 10% on DBS and IDBI Bank credit card and debit card transactions. This offer is available only on the purchase of select products across sitewide categories excluding groceries.
You can also avail a 5% Cashback on using your Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Meanwhile, if your shop with Flipkart Pay Later, you will stand a chance to win a Gift Card worth ₹500-₹5000 during the offer period, i.e. between March 3 to March 5, 2023.
Enlisted below are some of the best offers available under the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale:
APPLE iPhone 14 Pro Max Offer
Flipkart is offering iPhone 14 Pro Max with 128 GB memory for a discounted price of ₹1,27,999 from its original price of ₹1,39,900. You can also get an instant discount of 10% on your DBS and IDBI Bank credit card and debit card for up to ₹750 and ₹500 respectively. Moreover, if you plan to exchange your old phone, you can also get up to ₹20,000 off as exchange value.
APPLE iPad (9th Gen) Offer
Shoppers can now buy an APPLE iPad (9th Gen) with 64 GB memory for a discounted price of ₹30,900, while it was originally priced at ₹33,900. Moreover, you can avail the DBS and IDBI Bank discounts of 10% on all debit card and credit card transactions. Additionally, you can also get an instant cashback of ₹3000 on HDFC credit card Full Swipe Transactions, as well as on credit and debit card EMI orders. Flipkart also offers an exchange value of up to ₹17,500 on your old phones.
Mi 5A 40-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV Offer
You can now get the Mi 5A 40-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio for an unbelievable price of ₹19,499, reduced from its actual price of ₹29,999. While you can get the usual 10% discount on DBS and IDBI debit and credit card transactions, if you use your Yes Bank credit card for a full purchase or EMI transactions, you can get a 10% discount up to ₹1,500. Moreover, you can also get up to ₹11,000 off in exchange for your old TV on the Flipkart sale.
LG AI Convertible 1.5 Ton Split AC Offer
Flipkart is offering a discount of 38% on the LG AI Convertible 1.5 Ton Split AC with 6-in-1 cooling and AI dual inverter with a 4-way swing along with an HD filter with anti-virus protection. You can now get it for a discounted price of ₹46,490 from its actual price of ₹75,990. You can avail up to ₹2,500 Off on SBI, ICICI, and HDFC debit/credit cards and EMI transactions as well as a 10% discount on Yes Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Apart from these you also have your usual DBS and IDBI discounts as well as your Flipkart Pay Later cashback offers.
Check all the latest offers here: https://www.flipkart.com/big-bachat-dhamaal-sale-store