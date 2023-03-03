Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023: Upto 80% Off on 1 Lakh+ Products

Flipkart’s Big Bachat sale offers a variety of discounts on various products. In fact, Flipkart has a dedicated microsite that features all the offers and deals available under this sale. Currently, Flipkart is offering attractive discounts on a myriad of products across categories such as fashion, beauty, mobiles, electronics and accessories, TVs and appliances, home decor and furnishing, kitchen tools, toys, food, sports, and more.

Currently, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of 10% on DBS and IDBI Bank credit card and debit card transactions. This offer is available only on the purchase of select products across sitewide categories excluding groceries.

You can also avail a 5% Cashback on using your Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Meanwhile, if your shop with Flipkart Pay Later, you will stand a chance to win a Gift Card worth ₹500-₹5000 during the offer period, i.e. between March 3 to March 5, 2023.

Enlisted below are some of the best offers available under the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: