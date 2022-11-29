Elon Musk Lashes Out At Apple After It Allegedly Stops Advertising on Twitter
Elon Musk lashed out at Apple after it allegedly removed ads on Twitter. Read on to know what he said!
Elon Musk, the newly acquired owner of Twitter, has lashed out at Apple for its tax regulations and Apple App Store standards. Tesla's owner said that Apple had removed Twitter from the App Store without providing a reason and noted that it had also ceased running advertisements on the social media site. Musk claims that Apple put pressure on Twitter to comply with its demands for content regulation.
On November 28, Elon Musk tweeted saying:
Over the past two weeks, Musk has fired more than half of Twitter's staff, including a significant portion of those responsible for creating policies and controlling content. Due to the botched launch of the $8 Twitter Blue subscription, which included account verification, this has upset the advertisers. Twitter users discovered immediately that they could spoof well-known accounts and businesses for $8, which caused mayhem on the site.
Musk is baffled as to why Apple is supposedly threatening to remove Twitter from the App Store, but tweets and Musk's comments suggest that it may be related to the social media platform's new free speech protection moderation policy.
Although Apple has not officially confirmed these rumours, it has previously threatened to remove a software from its App Store. For instance, after the early-year rioting at the US Capitol building, it pulled Parler, an alternative to Twitter, from its App Store. After Parler revised its policies regarding content and moderation, the app was once again available in May 2021.
According to a survey published last week by the nonprofit organisation Media Matters, Twitter has lost a chunk of its top 100 advertisers. These advertisers paid $2 billion in 2020 and over $750 million in 2022, which means that Twitter will experience significant declines in ad income. According to Financial Times, Musk has tried to encourage advertisers to continue using the platform, even calling some CEOs by name.
Following Musk's takeover, Phil Schiller, the head of Apple's App Store, deactivated his Twitter account, indicating that Apple executives are unhappy with Twitter's trajectory and raising the possibility of future disputes over moderation. Musk offered some insight into what might transpire if content on Twitter becomes troublesome last Friday when he made a comment about Apple's App Store standards.
He declared that he was prepared to "Go to War" with Apple. Musk is also dissatisfied with the 30% fee that Apple and Google impose on in-app purchases. Elon Musk referred to it as a "battle for the future of civilization" in a string of Tweets.