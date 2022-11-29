Elon Musk Lashes Out At Apple After It Allegedly Stops Advertising on Twitter

According to a survey published last week by the nonprofit organisation Media Matters, Twitter has lost a chunk of its top 100 advertisers. These advertisers paid $2 billion in 2020 and over $750 million in 2022, which means that Twitter will experience significant declines in ad income. According to Financial Times, Musk has tried to encourage advertisers to continue using the platform, even calling some CEOs by name.

Following Musk's takeover, Phil Schiller, the head of Apple's App Store, deactivated his Twitter account, indicating that Apple executives are unhappy with Twitter's trajectory and raising the possibility of future disputes over moderation. Musk offered some insight into what might transpire if content on Twitter becomes troublesome last Friday when he made a comment about Apple's App Store standards.

He declared that he was prepared to "Go to War" with Apple. Musk is also dissatisfied with the 30% fee that Apple and Google impose on in-app purchases. Elon Musk referred to it as a "battle for the future of civilization" in a string of Tweets.