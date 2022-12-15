Elon Musk Blocks Work Access Of 100 Employees For Not Checking E-Mail Over Weekend

Elon Musk, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter blocked Slack access of over 100 employees. The reason behind this according to those employees is that they did not check their work emails over the weekend.

Elon Musk sent out an email on Friday evening, warning Twitter employees, that if they were found speaking to the press and leaking confidential information, will not only be terminated but also sued. Musk also sent a refreshed NDA or non-disclosure agreement for all employees to sign.