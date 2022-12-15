Elon Musk Blocks Work Access Of 100 Employees For Not Checking E-Mail Over Weekend
Over 100 Twitter employees lost access to Slack after failing to reply to Elon Musk's email on a Saturday. Read on!
Elon Musk, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter blocked Slack access of over 100 employees. The reason behind this according to those employees is that they did not check their work emails over the weekend.
Elon Musk sent out an email on Friday evening, warning Twitter employees, that if they were found speaking to the press and leaking confidential information, will not only be terminated but also sued. Musk also sent a refreshed NDA or non-disclosure agreement for all employees to sign.
Since the employees didn't read the email because it was delivered on a weekend—a day off for most workers—they missed the deadline for signing the pledge. Musk was not pleased with this and thus immediately blocked their access to Slack, the company's official messaging platform.
Platformer’s managing editor, Zoe Schiffer received the email that Musk had sent to his employees which read, “As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company's interests and in violation of their NDA. This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages.”
The Platformer claims that an additional email regarding the pledge was issued to the staff. In that email, Twitter asked employees to send an email to a specific team certifying that they will continue to abide by their non-disclosure agreements. The deadline for responses, according to the email, was December 15.
By Sunday afternoon, more than 100 Twitter employees had been removed from Slack, per Platformer's report. It wasn't clear if all 100 employees neglected to check their emails over the weekend or if others just refused to take the promise.
Elon Musk went on to explain that while occasional errors are understandable, breaching a promise by providing detailed information to the media with the purpose of harming Twitter will result in the appropriate punishments.
Since taking over Twitter, countless emails and documents have been leaked and made their way to the press, which hasn't pleased Musk. He was especially unhappy when San Francisco authorities went to Twitter's office to look at the working conditions there after it was discovered that Musk had converted several rooms at the Twitter headquarters into bedrooms so that staff members working on important and time-sensitive projects could spend the majority of their time at work.