Dogecoin Price Soars After Twitter's Logo Changes To Doge Meme
Twitter’s new owner and CEO Elon Musk has been a long-time proponent of the popular meme cryptocurrency called Dogecoin. On Monday, April 3, the from its usual bluebird icon to the popular face of the Shiba Inu dog, which is also the icon of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Just about an hour after the logo was changed to the Dogecoin image, Musk tweeted out a meme of the ‘Doge’ sitting in a car handing a traffic cop his ID, which displayed the Twitter logo, with the Doge saying that ‘it’s an old photograph’.
over the past few years. Most of his comments regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency have been in a joking or positive light, but some comments have been somewhat ambiguous. More importantly, whenever Musk has commented about Dogecoin in the past, the price of this meme cryptocurrency has generally spiked, albeit temporarily.
After the recent change in the Twitter logo to the symbol of the Doge, the price of the cryptocurrency went up significantly on Monday, March 3, from $0.077 to a 24-hour high price of $0.1046, as per CoinDesk.
At the time of writing this article, the price of Dogecoin stood at $0.097 (up 25% in 24 hours), as recorded from CoinMarketCap. Most cryptocurrency enthusiasts and Twitter users have attributed this rise in price to Musk changing the Twitter logo to Dogecoin’s iconic Shiba Inu image.
More About The Twitter Logo Being Replaced By Doge Meme
Just a few hours after the logo change, Musk tweeted a screenshot of an older conversation between him and another Twitter user called @WSBChairman, where WSBChairman urged Elon Musk to buy Twitter and change the logo from the bluebird to the Doge’s Shiba Inu.
Musk posted the screenshot with the caption, “As promised”, implying that he had changed the logo of Twitter to Doge as discussed previously with WSBChairman. However, this change was only implemented on the website, and not the mobile app. Moreover, the Dogecoin logo on Twitter has since been reverted to the original bluebird. Some users believe the change was a belated April Fool's Day prank by the Twitter CEO.