Dogecoin Price Soars After Twitter's Logo Changes To Doge Meme

Musk has frequently made comments about Dogecoin over the past few years. Most of his comments regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency have been in a joking or positive light, but some comments have been somewhat ambiguous. More importantly, whenever Musk has commented about Dogecoin in the past, the price of this meme cryptocurrency has generally spiked, albeit temporarily.

After the recent change in the Twitter logo to the symbol of the Doge, the price of the cryptocurrency went up significantly on Monday, March 3, from $0.077 to a 24-hour high price of $0.1046, as per CoinDesk.



At the time of writing this article, the price of Dogecoin stood at $0.097 (up 25% in 24 hours), as recorded from CoinMarketCap. Most cryptocurrency enthusiasts and Twitter users have attributed this rise in price to Musk changing the Twitter logo to Dogecoin’s iconic Shiba Inu image.