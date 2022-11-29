Crypto News: Cryptocurrency Lender BlockFi Declares Bankruptcy

The cryptocurrency industry has been facing major issues, one after the other in quick succession. Recently the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX caused major ripples in the cryptocurrency economy, causing crashes in the price of most major crypto coins and tokens. Once again, another cryptocurrency-related firm called BlockFi, which was considered to be one of the largest companies in crypto has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. BlockFi is essentially a crypto lending company that also serves as an exchange and a place to stake cryptocurrencies for its users.



As per crypto news website CoinDesk, BlockFi reportedly filed for bankruptcy on Monday, just a few days after the company had suspended withdrawals amid the confusion caused in the aftermath of the FTX collapse. As per reports, BlockFi said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, while also indicating that the company was hoping to restructure and continue operations in the meantime. As per a press release, BlockFi has around $257 million in cash, but the company’s Bermuda-based affiliate is also filing for liquidation, a process similar to bankruptcy.

As per the report from CoinDesk, BlockFi’s executives believe that the company currently has more than 100,000 creditors. Company executives also estimate that the company has between $1 billion and $10 billion in both assets and liabilities. Some of BlockFi’s largest creditors include West Realm Shires Inc, which is the legal name for FTX US, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, the company’s largest creditor is Ankura Trust Company, which has a $750 million unsecured claim in the company.



When BlockFi suspended withdrawals due to the FTX confusion, it also asked its customers to refrain from depositing any funds into their BlockFi wallets or accounts for the time being. BlockFi was looking to go public, soon after securing $350 million in funding after $3 billion evaluation back in 2021. However, the company was forced to pay $100 million to the SEC as part of a legal settlement in February over allegations that their high-yield crypto offering was breaking several laws. More recently in June of this year, the company also cut 20% of its total workforce as the cryptocurrency market was in a decline. Moreover, FTX has provided a line of credit worth $400 million to BlockFi, but when FTX collapsed, they reportedly could not fulfil their promise of proving the line of credit. As BlockFi ran out of options to secure liquidity amid the already weakened cryptocurrency market, the company filed for bankruptcy.