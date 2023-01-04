Check Petrol And Diesel Price In New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Etc. Today, January 4, 2023
Fuel prices in India continue to remain stable. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today, January 4, 2023.
The fuel prices remain stable today, January 4, 2023. The last major country-wide change in the petrol and diesel prices was in the month of May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on diesel by ₹6 per litre and by ₹8 per litre on petrol .
Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. January 4, as recorded at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (January 4, 2023) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The petrol price in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre today.
Petrol price in Bangalore – Today, the petrol price in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – The petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – Today, the petrol price in Kolkata is ₹106.03 per litre.
Petrol Price Today (January 4, 2023) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on January 4, 2023:
Diesel Price Today (January 4, 2023) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – The diesel price in New Delhi today is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The diesel price in Mumbai is ₹94.27 per litre today.
Diesel price in Bangalore – Today, the diesel price in Bangalore is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – The diesel price in Chennai today is ₹94.24 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – The diesel price in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – Today, the diesel price in Kolkata is ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (January 4, 2023) In Other Indian Cities
Take a look at the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on January 4, 2023:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are advised to check the current rate before buying.