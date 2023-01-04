Check Petrol And Diesel Price In New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Etc. Today, January 4, 2023

The fuel prices remain stable today, January 4, 2023. The last major country-wide change in the petrol and diesel prices was in the month of May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on diesel by ₹6 per litre and by ₹8 per litre on petrol .

Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. January 4, as recorded at 7:00 am.